INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–It’s race day! The weather is going to be fantastic for not only today but the next couple of days. TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine during the day. A few clouds may pop up during the afternoon but sun will rule much of the day. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds increasing this afternoon out of the south. Winds may gust at times close to 20 mph. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. Humidity values increase slightly today but more so Monday and Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO