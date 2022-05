Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher has arrived, and he looks like something straight out of the Conjuring universe. The latest trailer for MCU blockbuster Thor: Love And Thunder has arrived, giving us a more in-depth look at Natalie Portman as a returning and fully Thor'd-up Jane Foster, a glimpse of Russell Crowe as Greek God overlord Zeus and the first look at Christian Bale as terrifying supervillain Gorr The God Butcher. Basically, there is a lot going on, and we're excited about all of it.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO