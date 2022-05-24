4 hospitalized after pickup, semi collide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in Wichita on Saturday has been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), 27-year-old Roger Gale, of Wichita, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. According to the WPD, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call […]

WICHITA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO