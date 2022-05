Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (Alternative Wellness Health) EXMT, will begin its official roll-out for Amethyst Beverage Branded CBD and Cannabis Water on June 1, 2022. “For Amethyst beverages we have also added Fulvic Acid, Aloe Vera and 72 ionic minerals due to research on the great benefits they provide. Our beverages are expected to be some of the healthiest products to hit the CBD and Delta9 markets in a very long time. The Delta9 HDI product was designed to be a micro-dose for that brief 3-hour enjoyment without feeling overly affected,” stated Jeff Flasco, director of the beverage division.

MARKET ANALYSIS ・ 1 DAY AGO