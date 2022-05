When it comes to NHL players that can get a rise out of fans, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche is near the top of the list. Kadri received racist messages and even death threats following game three of the Avs second round series against the St. Louis Blues after being involved in a collision with goaltender Jordan Binnington that knocked the netminder out of the series. Kadri says he fed off that hate going into game four, where he scored a hat trick (and added an assist) in a 6-3 win for Colorado.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO