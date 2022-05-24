ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brazil picks 2nd new Petrobras CEO in 2 months as Bolsonaro bids to influence fuel prices

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZkTd_0fo1xqSz00

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Senior Brazilian economy ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade will be the next chief executive of state-run oil company Petrobras, the government said on Monday, replacing a predecessor who served less than two months in the job.

Paes de Andrade will take over from outgoing CEO Jose Mauro Coelho, picked to lead Brazil's leading oil company in early April, becoming its fourth chief executive in the past two years. read more

The shakeup is President Jair Bolsonaro's latest bid to influence Petrobras' fuel pricing policy as he seeks to boost his re-election prospects amid galloping energy-driven inflation, according to analysts.

The mines and energy ministry said in a statement announcing the leadership shakeup that Brazil is facing extreme volatility in the oil and gas market. It did not specify the reason for Coelho's ouster, nor say when the new chief will formally take over.

The U.S.-educated Paes de Andrade previously advised Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on digital governance, and had been in the running for the chief executive role in early April, when Coelho was picked. read more

Petrobras will first need to elect Paes de Andrade to its board, since under the company's rules only board members can be appointed CEO.

In its own statement Petrobras later said the change "will imply the dismissal" of other board members elected on April 13, and a new election for these positions will be needed.

The change at the top of Petrobras comes just two weeks after Bolsonaro replaced his mines and energy minister, tapping another high-ranking economy ministry official for that job. read more

With consumer prices including energy surging ahead of presidential elections in October contributing to double-digit inflation, Bolsonaro has railed against Petrobras' billion-dollar profits.

But so far his moves to replace Petrobras officials have had little impact on the company's gasoline and diesel pricing. read more

Brazil's truckers, who paralyzed the country with a strike under Bolsonaro's predecessor Michel Temer, are a key support group for the far-right leader.

Claudio Porto, founder of Macroplan consultancy, described the shakeup as an "evident maneuver with political-electoral inspiration," and will likely only impress Bolsonaro supporters.

Ativa Investimentos' analyst Ilan Arbetman pointed to "negative signals" to the market since the abrupt CEO switch suggests that the majority of Petrobras shareholders disagree with the firm's existing fuel policies.

He added that fuel price adjustments going forward could become more spaced-out, widening the gap between market and local prices.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice in Mexico City, Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini in Sao Paulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fuel delivery firm Booster raises $125 mln in late-stage funding

May 25 (Reuters) - Fuel delivery firm Booster said on Wednesday it had raised $125 million in a late-stage funding round led by investment firm Rose Park Advisors with participation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T). The San Mateo, California-based company offers an on-demand platform for booking fuel services to its...
SAN MATEO, CA
Reuters

Brazil's Eneva close to buying utility Celse, newspaper reports

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Eneva SA is close to acquiring local utility Celse, which is based in the northeastern state of Sergipe, newspaper O Globo reported on Friday. Citing people close to the deal, the report said Eneva’s acquisition of Celse is being treated as “certain” even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Harbour, EnQuest and Serica shares slump on UK windfall tax

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Shares in British North Sea oil and gas producers Harbour (HBR.L), EnQuest (ENQ.L) and Serica (SQZ.L) slumped on Friday, a day after the British government announced a windfall tax on domestic hydrocarbon companies. Harbour, the basin's largest producer, fell 7.5% by 0905 GMT to lows...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Paulo Guedes
Person
Michel Temer
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil steadies after choppy trade, U.S. says export ban not ruled out

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after choppy trade as tight supply worries offset concerns over a possible recession and China's COVID-19 curbs. Prices turned negative after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden had not ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring domestic fuel prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrobras#Gas Prices#Brazilian#Energy Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chile signs agreements for green hydrogen production

SANTIAGO, May 26 - Chile state development office Corfo signed agreements with three companies on Thursday to fund industrial green hydrogen production, which it says could double current production worldwide. The move would boost economic development and help with energy transition and meeting the challenge of decarbonization, Corfo's executive vice...
Reuters

Oil edges higher on tight supply, rising U.S. refining activity

New York, May 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies and as U.S. refiners drove processing activity to their highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic started. Brent crude futures for July settled up 47 cents to $114.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy