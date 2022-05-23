ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

On this date: Lakers get swept in final game at The Forum

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39omY7_0fo1wVf700

From the time it opened in 1967, The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. was the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, and it was the home of some of their fondest memories.

It hosted countless NBA Finals contests, and four times it was the scene of the Lakers clinching the world championship.

Along the way, it was also the home for many transcendent players, from Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain to Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy.

By the late 1990s, it had long ago been renamed the Great Western Forum, but it was still home to the brilliant talents of Shaquille O’Neal and a young Kobe Bryant.

Unfortunately, the Lakers team as a whole was underwhelming; it had been swept by the Utah Jazz in the 1998 Western Conference finals.

The 1999 season was the final one at the Forum, and that year, L.A. hosted the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the playoffs.

Like the Jazz, the Spurs were a veteran outfit that didn’t beat itself, and it quickly put the immature Lakers in a 3-0 hole.

On May 23, 1999, the crowd at the Forum hoped L.A. would get at least one win and maintain some of its dignity.

It didn’t, however. It went out meekly, 118-107, and was swept again.

It was an empty finish yet again for the Purple and Gold, and it was an inglorious way to close a building that had seen so many incredible moments.

Luckily, the Lakers’ next home, Staples Center, would become the scene for more great memories almost right away.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard's Girlfriend Spotted With Possible Engagement Ring

LA Clippers forward and two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard was spotted at LAX on Tuesday with his longtime girlfriend Kishele Shipley, and she was sporting a large ring on her left ring finger, sparking up rumors of a possible engagement. The mother of two was seen walking with Leonard through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Lakers legend James Worthy says Los Angeles 'refused to build' like the Grizzlies, Bucks and Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended in disappointment after not only missing the playoffs, but getting excluded from the play-in round after finishing with a 33-49 record. Injuries certainly played a role as LeBron James played in just 56 games, while Anthony Davis was available for just 40 games. Then there was the failure of the Russell Westbrook experiment, an issue that may not get resolved in the offseason if the Lakers can't find a trade partner to take on his $47 million expiring contract, or if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a buyout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis violated his bail again by attending NBA playoff game

Glen “Big Baby” Davis apparently cannot stop acting a fool. The retired former Boston Celtics big man attended Monday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Miami Heat. He was seated front and center by one of the baskets and could be seen munching on snacks during the game. The ABC broadcast even gave Davis a few seconds of dedicated airtime.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James’ 4-emoji reaction to being named to All-NBA Third Team

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared his reaction to being named to his 18th All–NBA team in 19 seasons. James was fantastic for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season even though he missed 26 games due to injury. The four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Basketball
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Zach LaVine adds fuel to Lakers rumors with latest comment

Zach LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and he made some interesting comments about potentially playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Chicago Bulls made it to the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2017, which happened after they added DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball in the offseason. But now, they could lose star Zach LaVine, who is set to become an unrestricted free agency. LaVine made some rather interesting comments recently.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
James Worthy
Person
Elgin Baylor
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jerry West
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo does not care for 1 major NBA city

Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot become a free agent until 2025, but even then, one marquee NBA city may already be out of the running for him. TMZ caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks star this week as he was leaving the upscale Catch restaurant in Los Angeles. Apparently perturbed by the sky-high meal expenses, Antetokounmpo had something to say about the city of LA as a whole.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-teammate has critical comments about James Harden

It is no state secret that James Harden failed to live up to expectations this season. But one of Harden’s former teammates is taking it up a notch. Speaking this week with VladTV, ex-NBA swingman Iman Shumpert offered some critical remarks about the Philadelphia 76ers star Harden, particularly over Harden’s passivity in big moments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Forum#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Utah Jazz#Staples Center
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Change The NBA Landscape: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams And Two First-Round Picks

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season considering the expectations they had at the start of the year. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis won an NBA title for the Lakers during the 2020 season, and they were bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball moves up in 2023 team rankings

As the calendar flips to the Summer, recruiting is the hottest topic in college basketball as teams look to add to their 2023 class. For Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program, they have two commitments from five-star prospects G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher so far. Both are ranked in the Top 20 with Jackson being the top guy in the class per the updated 247Sports rankings. With Jackson’s move up to the top and Wilcher sitting at No. 20, UNC also saw their class ranking rise. The Tar Heels now have the No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports behind only Duke. Now,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim uses UNC as example of why NIL is good

The topic of NIL is a hot conversation among college athletics right now with most recently Alabama’s Nick Saban, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders exchanging words in the media. But one coach that thinks athletes being able to profit off name, image and likeness is Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and he is using North Carolina as a prime example. Boeheim was asked about the NIL at the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago by Adam Zagoria, and he offered up this interesting answer: “By the NIL, guys at Carolina, guys at Miami, guys at these schools are coming back...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Worthy on modern NBA players: 'All they do is practice threes ... get tattoos and tweet'

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy has earned the right to make observations about the current state of the NBA. During his time playing basketball, Worthy won an NCAA championship, as well as three NBA championships, even winning NBA Finals MVP in 1988. He made seven All-Star appearances, and frankly, I enjoy hearing whatever he has to say during his Lakers post-game analysis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Robert Horry drops Kobe Bryant reaction to 20th anniversary of iconic Lakers shot

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise has seen some iconic performances and big plays throughout its storied history. On May 26, 2002, Robert Horry added to that lengthy list. Every Lakers fan (and Sacramento Kings fan, for that matter) remembers Big Shot Bob sinking the game-winning triple in Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals, exactly 20 years ago to the day:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Resets His Own All-NBA Record

The Lakers disastrous season took a lot of the shine off of yet another superb season from LeBron James. It would seem improbable in years past, but LeBron has become somewhat forgotten by fans as Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler battle it out in the Conference Finals. However, NBA voters didn't fail to remember LeBron's 2021-2022 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Lakers Conducted Head Coaching Interview On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their head-coaching search by speaking to one of three reported finalists. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts on Tuesday. The Lakers have narrowed down their top candidates to Stotts, Kenny Atkinson, and Darvin Ham, per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy