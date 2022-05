Getting Oakdale Park ready for the Smoky Hill River Festival is just part of Jeff Hammond’s “To Do List” in the coming weeks. Hammond is the Director of Salina Parks & Recreation and joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the deep and wide effort it takes to keep Salina mowed, playing outdoors and swimming at Kenwood Cove.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO