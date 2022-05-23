Vanessa Hudgens to Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 cast of “Love Island” will be given extended duty of care protocols and offered inclusion training, ITV and Lifted Entertainment confirmed today. The eighth season of ‘Love Island’ is set to air this summer (pictured above: season 7 contestants). The inclusion training, which will be delivered by Black Collective of Media in Sport’s Leon Mann, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher, will cover language around “disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions,” according to ITV. It will be offered to participants before they enter...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO