ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Everything We Saw at Poorcastle Festival 2022

leoweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoorcastle proved it really was back after two years off with a three-day festival packed with local...

photos.leoweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
leoweekly.com

Tomberlin Returns To Louisville With New Record

Artists are exploring the ways they need to make sense of the two years we’ve lost so far during COVID. These years are not whole, and yet we are having a unique experience that with time may fill in what feels like a gap in time. A singer-songwriter and preacher’s kid, Sarah Beth Tomberlin, who makes music under her last name, looks at this on her new record, i don’t know who needs to hear this…
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Songs To Get You Hyped For Jack Harlow’s Forecastle Set

Jack Harlow’s first headlining show at Forecastle is only a day away, and it marks his first time back on a Louisville stage since his “No Place Like Home” tour in December. We’ve put together a playlist of ten Harlow songs to get you in the mood...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Poorcastle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wdrb.com

Chef from Kentucky to return for 12th season of 'MasterChef'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being a finalist on season seven of "MasterChef," Kentucky native Brandi Alexander will return to participate in season 12, which is now called "MasterChef: Back to Win." The upcoming season of the competition will feature "all-stars" of past seasons. There will be 20 people, including...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

New Louisville Vintage Store to Specialize in Mid-Century Modern Furniture

Mid-century modern is more than just a trend for Justin Scurlock: It’s a lifestyle. Scurlock has been collecting mid-century furniture for at least 15 years and selling it for five to 10, scouring estate sales across eight to 10 states and refurbishing pieces when needed. Now, he’s taking his skills — and sizable warehouse full of finds — and opening a vintage store specializing in mid-century items along Barrett Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Alley Cat Cafe Has No Cats, Only Great Cheap Eats

“We do not have cats,” a sign in the front window of Alley Cat Cafe’s little dining room warns, perhaps to ward off disappointment from visitors expecting to delight in a cat cafe with cute kittens jumping on the tables. There are, in fact, a few ceramic cats...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews remove green, red lane lights above Bardstown Road in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gone are the red Xs and green arrows that hung above Bardstown Road, the end of a decades-long era along the Highlands' iconic roadway. Louisville Public Works crews removed many of the lights Monday, which also removes some of the visual clutter above Bardstown Road. More importantly, it takes away some of the confusion for drivers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thisis50.com

Julius Keith Kentucky’s Next Star

There’s another growing buzz in the City of Louisville Kentucky home of “The Greatest”, Muhammad Ali. With industry eyes wide for talent , (thanks to homegrown superstars like Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller) there’s one artist in particular garnering a lot of attention. Julius Keith is quickly emerging as an Industry Heavyweight ! The versatile Hip-Hop lyricist , has displayed top tier lyrical ability , melodies and flows on top of witty metaphors . The Mid-West crooner has also penned some of your favorite chart topping records and is currently working on releasing an album of his own within the year . Expecting nothing short of legendary Hip-Hop status, I think Julius Keith is definitely one to watch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Rockey’s Clarksville Seafood, and the revival of a Clarksville institution

Long ago Robin Garr explained the origin of the original Clarksville Seafood Restaurant: “As the only surviving descendant of Louisville’s old Cape Codder chain, Clarksville Seafood upholds a long and honorable tradition.”. For years, perhaps even decades, Clarksville Seafood Restaurant was among the most mysterious eateries to call...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
leoweekly.com

Louisville’s Next Mayor? A LEO Profile Of Craig Greenberg

It’s eight days until the primary election and Craig Greenberg, the then assumed Democratic mayoral frontrunner (and now, the nominee), is going door to door in Bon Air, competing with the sounds of barking dogs and small planes taking off from Bowman Field as he tries to give his sales pitch to those who answer their doors on a sweltering Monday afternoon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Fuzzy Zoeller to Cut Ribbon on Jeffersonville Hotel, Restaurant

Officials in Jeffersonville will Thursday mark the opening of the 114-room Hilton Garden Inn and Fuzzy’s The 15th Club Food & Spirits. Indiana golf legend Fuzzy Zoeller will cut the ribbon the hotel and restaurant, of which he is a co-owner. Zoeller and his family developed the project through...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy