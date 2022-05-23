Everything We Saw at Poorcastle Festival 2022

There’s another growing buzz in the City of Louisville Kentucky home of “The Greatest”, Muhammad Ali. With industry eyes wide for talent , (thanks to homegrown superstars like Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller) there’s one artist in particular garnering a lot of attention. Julius Keith is quickly emerging as an Industry Heavyweight ! The versatile Hip-Hop lyricist , has displayed top tier lyrical ability , melodies and flows on top of witty metaphors . The Mid-West crooner has also penned some of your favorite chart topping records and is currently working on releasing an album of his own within the year . Expecting nothing short of legendary Hip-Hop status, I think Julius Keith is definitely one to watch.

