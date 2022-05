SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man has been helping low-income families plant seeds of self-sufficiency as they learn to grow their own home gardens."I enjoy looking at how it's from seeds and sprouting everything until the fruit I can harvest," said resident Chingfen Huang, marveling at how her San Jose backyard has transformed from an empty, wasted space into a beautiful, thriving garden that nourishes her body and spirit.Huang is grateful to Raul Lozano, who back in 2011 was heartbroken to hear about people struggling in the recession."People were losing their jobs, losing their homes. It was just bad,"...

