The last Monday of May is a special and solemn day. We pause on Memorial day to honor the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Military. As we reflect on the ultimate sacrifice, I think about Corporal Daegan Page and those who loved him. We remember the amazing outpouring of support that the Omaha community showed Corporal Page when he came home last September. We must never forget the price that Corporal Page and so many others have paid so that we can be free. It reminds us how important it is to honor our men and women in uniform on this weekend, and throughout the year.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO