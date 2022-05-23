Recap: Mary Mary, Dru Hill & Keri Hilson Among Honorees At 2022 Black Music Honors

As we reported last month , the 2022 Black Music Honors went down this past Thursday (May 19) live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, honoring iconic musical acts Dru Hill, The Whispers, Karyn White, Tevin Campbell, Keri Hilson and our very own Erica Campbell as part of the gospel duo Mary Mary.





Hosted by LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis (seen above), the event proved to be a night filled with immense respect for those who’ve laid the groundwork for gospel and soul music throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. From the outstanding tribute Tevin Campbell received from rising R&B stars Avery Wilson, Eric Bellinger and Keedron Bryant to a delightful Kid N’ Play reunion that was nostalgic to say the least, there appeared to be no dull moments whatsoever at the 7th annual Black Music Honors.

More info on the list of performers below:

“Performers gracing the stage at this year’s power-packed televised show includes popular late 80’s Hip-Hop Duo Kid N’ Play; GRAMMY-Award-Winning Supergroup 112; Multi-Award-Winning Music Veteran Carl Thomas; Three-Time GRAMMY-Nominated, “The Love King,” Raheem DeVaughn; Compton-Bred Actress and Songbird Amber Riley; Multi-Hyphenate Crooner and Penman Eric Bellinger; Powerhouse Songster and Serenader Avery Wilson; Multi-GRAMMY-Award-Winning Artist PJ Morton; Multifaceted Entertainer and Rising Artist Jade Novah; Viral Vocal Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant; Gospel Sweethearts Ajah and Rhea Walls from Multi-GRAMMY-Nominated and Stellar-Award-Winning The Walls Group; Multi-Talented Vocalist and Sunday Best Season Six Winner Tasha Page-Lockhart; Gospel Songstress and Sunday Best Season One Winner Crystal Aikin; NAACP-Image-Award-Nominated Singer and Actress Sheléa; Billboard-Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Kevin Ross; and Two-Decade-Spanning Independent Artist and GRAMMY Award-Nominee Eric Roberson.”

We were blessed to get a full photo recap of the event for those who couldn’t make it out to the show in-person, which will broadcast nationally between June 4 to July 3 and on Bounce TV beginning June 25. Check out some of our favorite moments from the 2022 Black Music Honors below:

1. Trina Braxton

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Trina Braxton

2. LeToya Luckett

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

LeToya Luckett

3. Kevin Ross

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Kevin Ross

4. Karyn White

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Karyn White

5. Raz B

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Raz B

6. Keri Hilson

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Keri Hilson

7. Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Keri Hilson & LeToya Luckett

8. Headkrack

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

The Morning Hustle 's Headkrack

9. Devin Johnson & Jade Novah

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Devin Johnson & Jade Novah

10. Tiny & Heiress Diana Harris

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Tiny & daughter Heiress Diana Harris

11. Dru Hill

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Dru Hill

12. Eric Bellinger

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Eric Bellinger

13. Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tevin Campbell & Keri Hilson

14. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary

15. Tevin Campbell

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Tevin Campbell

16. Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tina Campbell & Erica Campbell of Mary Mary

17. Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Rhea Walls and Ahjah Walls of The Walls Group

18. Kid N’ Play

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Kid N' Play

19. Sheléa

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Sheléa

20. Pastor Mike Jr.

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Pastor Mike Jr.

21. Tammy Rivera & Charlie Williams

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Tammy Rivera & daughter Charlie Williams

22. Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Zonnique, Dondria & Jade Novah

23. Amber Riley

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Amber Riley

24. Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

(L to R) Elijah Connor & Tasha Page-Lockhart

25. Dionne Farris

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Dionne Farris

26. Don Jackson

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Don Jackson

27. Angela Yee

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Angela Yee

28. Crystal Aikin

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Crystal Aikin

29. PJ Morton

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

PJ Morton

30. Timon Kyle Durrett

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Timon Kyle Durrett

31. Avery Wilson

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Avery Wilson

32. DeRay Davis

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

DeRay Davis

33. Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary

Source:Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell of Mary Mary