A group within the DeKalb Chamber Of Commerce’s Leadership Academy class is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, June 1st at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Rd, from Noon – 4pm. There will be several companies who are willing to interview and hire on the spot. There will be opportunities for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift as well as seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions. Many companies on site will be Background Friendly as well. Bring your resumes and dress to impress.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO