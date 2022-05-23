ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to Watch ‘Downton Abbey’ Online: Where to Stream the Entire Series

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGpPF_0fnzs7vo00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Crawley family’s story isn’t finished just yet, and with the release of the latest Downton Abbey movie, everyone’s heading back to the Yorkshire country estate. All the beloved characters are back, and Downton Abbey: A New Era serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 film, set in 1928 at the family’s newly-inherited home in the historical south of France.

The British historical drama ran for six award-studded seasons, and even though the final season aired in 2015, there’s never been a better time for hardcore fans and those who’re new to the Crawley family to catch up on all the episodes of the series.

If you’re ready for glitz, glam, and upper-class shenanigans, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the new movie, and the entire Downton Abbey series online — and how to stream it for free.

When Does Downton Abbey: A New Era Premiere? Release Date, Time

Downton Abbey: A New Era opened in theaters in the U.S on Friday, May 20. Right now, the only way to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era is in-person, in theaters. Tickets for the film at your local movie theater will be available online here .

When Will Downton Abbey: A New Era Be Streaming Online?

Starting with films in 2022, all Universal films will be coming to Peacock Premium in as little as 45 days after premiering in theater. There’s no official streaming or VOD release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era as of right now, but we can expect that the film could be on Peacock as early as July 2022.

How to Watch the Downton Abbey Series Online Free

Prime Video is the streamer where you’ll find all six seasons of Downton Abbey available to watch online. Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can stream Downton Abbey free on Prime Video. Sign into Amazon with your Amazon Prime account and get instant access to watch any episode of the Downton Abbey free as many times as you want.

Once you’re signed into Prime Video, you can also check out recent releases like the Amazon Original Being the Ricardos , starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, along with acclaimed series like The Boys and a host of other releases included with Prime.

Buy: Watch ‘Downton Abbey’ Free Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch the First Downton Abbey Movie Online

If you want to stream the first Downton Abbey movie online before going to see the sequel, you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max .


Buy:
HBO Max Subscription
at
$14.99

Subscriptions start at $9.99 for the month for the ad-support HBO Max plan , or $14.99 each month for ad-free HBO Max plan . Both subscriptions give you access to the new titles on the streaming platform and its app, including new content and originals.

If you want the ability to download Downton Abbey (2019), then you’ll need HBO Max’s ad-free tier plan, which lets you download up to 30 titles to watch whenever you’re not near WiFi. Not to mention you can also stream certain titles in 4K UHD, although that depends on the series or movie.

You can also rent or buy Downton Abbey (2019) and stream it on Prime Video . The first Downton Abbey movie is available to rent for $3.99 in UHD, but you can buy it in UHD for $9.99. If you rent Downton Abbey (2019) on Prime Video, you’ll have 30 days to start your rental, and 48 hours to finish it before your rental period ends.

Buy: ‘Downton Abbey’ (2019) $9.99

Does Amazon Prime Have a Free Trial?

Amazon Prime doesn’t offer a free trial to stream series like Downton Abbey online free, but if you’re not currently a Prime member, there’s still a deal you can take advantage of right now.

You can still watch the show with this promotion here , which lets you access all the Amazon Prime perks for one week for just $1.99 before you have to pay the monthly $14.99 membership fee. Use this deal to watch every season of Downton Abbey online now.

How to Get Downton Abbey On DVD

If you’d rather own DVDs of D ownton Abbey , you can also find box sets of the full series (and the first movie) on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4lJc_0fnzs7vo00

Amazon

This Collector’s Edition box set includes all 52 episodes of the six award-winning seasons, along with the first movie on DVD. The box set includes over 12 hours of bonus features, including a feature documentary, director’s commentary, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Buy: Downton Abbey DVD Box Set $38.99

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is Back — Bigger, Bloodier and More Bloated Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s defining series. But as the Eighties horror pastiche returns this week after a nearly three-year absence, the show and the streamer seem to be going in opposite directions. Netflix is contracting; Stranger Things is expanding. It’s been a rough spring for Netflix. Subscriber growth has slowed, and actual subscriber losses are predicted later this year, which sent the streaming giant’s stock price stumbling. Employees have been laid off, and there’s a plan for a cheaper ad-supported subscription tier later this year to staunch the bleeding. There have been...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Fans Surprised With Early Premiere of ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney+

Click here to read the full article. Star Wars fans were treated to the surprise release of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday. “The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early,” read a tweet from the official Star Wars account announcing the news. According to Variety, the release comes after fans attending the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, Calif. “were surprised with a premiere screening of the show” earlier that evening. The first two episodes of the series were initially scheduled for release Friday, May 27, pushed back from an original release date of May 25. Obi-Wan Kenobi finds Ewan McGregor...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Javier Bardem
TVGuide.com

It's Your Last Chance to Watch Downton Abbey on Netflix

Tighten your corset, iron your collar, and put on a kettle, because we have some TV bingeing to do. Downton Abbey, the ITV and PBS period drama and winner of 16 Emmy awards, is exiting Netflix very soon. The last day to watch Downton Abbey on Netflix is May 31.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Uvalde Gunman Posted About Shooting Grandmother, School on Facebook Before Deadly Attack

Click here to read the full article. The Uvalde gunman reportedly shared three messages on Facebook before shooting his grandmother in the face and then killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Wednesday, May 25.  Abbott said the messages were, at this time, the “only information that was known in advance” about the shooting. Approximately 30 minutes before Salvador Ramos reached Robb Elementary, according to Abbott, he shared a message that effectively read, “I’m going to shoot my grandmother.” The second message stated, “I shot my grandmother.” And the third...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Steven Tyler Relapses, Postponing Launch of Aerosmith Tour

Click here to read the full article. Aerosmith have pushed back the start of their Las Vegas residency by three months so Steven Tyler can complete a drug treatment program. According to a statement by the band, he recently relapsed following a foot surgery. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote in a statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.” ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth Speakers#Hbo Max#4k Video#New Era#British#Universal#Peacock Premium
Distractify

What Did Helen Say at the End of 'New Amsterdam'? Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of New Amsterdam. The New Amsterdam Season 4 finale left fans with a pretty major cliffhanger when it aired on May 24, 2022. (As most decent seasons do.) At the end of it all, many fans were left with lingering questions, including: What did Helen say to Max, exactly? Keep reading to learn about how the finale played out and what it means for the couple's future together.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Speaks Out About a Potential Spinoff

This Is Us may be ending, but could a possible spinoff series be on the horizon? Actress Chrissy Metz—who plays Kate Pearson on the show—sure thinks so. The 41-year-old actress attended a private screening of the series finale in Los Angeles over the weekend. Metz exclusively spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her interest in a potential spinoff.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

The GOP Is Helping Dr. Oz Get Ballots Tossed in Tight Pennsylvania Senate Race: Report

Click here to read the full article. David McCormick, one of two remaining Republican candidates for Senate in Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit on Monday requesting that counties don’t discard absentee and mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates. Mehmet Oz, the preferred candidate of former President Donald Trump, currently leads McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes, and according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, the Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania Republican Party are intervening to ensure these undated ballots are not counted. Under state law, ballots must be sealed and returned to election offices inside a second, outer envelop...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

Grieving Grandma Slams Texas Gun Laws That Armed ‘Pure Evil’ School Shooter

Click here to read the full article. Berlinda Arreola lost her “world’s sweetest” granddaughter in the Texas school massacre that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers Monday, so when she watched Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defend the state’s lenient gun laws during a press conference Tuesday, it was personal. When Abbott said, “There are more people who are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” and then claimed those “real facts” disprove the “thesis” that stricter gun laws actually work, Arreola had a visceral reaction. “It upset me,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I don’t...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Kellyanne Conway Admits Trump Lost the 2020 Election

Click here to read the full article. Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway admitted in a new book what her former boss hates to hear: that he lost the 2020 presidential election. “Stuck in a parallel universe, many Trump supporters deluded themselves into thinking that somehow the president would remain in office or be reinstated once gone. Trump was more shocked to lose in 2020, I think, than he was to win in 2016,” Conway writes in her new book Here’s the Deal, according to Politico. “I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘Please Help Us’: Families Broken as Texas School Massacre Victims Identified

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead, Laura Mejia shared a photo of her 10-year-old cousin Xavier Javier Lopez — posing while wearing a yellow soccer jersey at a local Burger King — to Facebook, asking for help locating the boy. “Please help us,” she wrote. Less than an hour later, she’d update her post, revealing that the fourth grader had died. “He has been found, fly high handsome angel,” she wrote. “Til we meet again.” According to San Antonio’s KSAT,...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

‘We Had No Idea This Was Goodbye’: Victims of Texas School Massacre Remembered

Click here to read the full article. In the hours since Tuesday’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, some family members are beginning the unimaginable mourning process after learning that their loved one was taken from them. Others, meanwhile, are still trying to find their missing child, praying that their biggest fear isn’t about to become a reality. At least 19 students and two teachers were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in what is now the deadliest mass shooting at a school since the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012. Officials have not revealed a motive...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Selena Gomez Demands Politicians ‘Stop Giving Lip Service’ to Gun Control After Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez called on politicians to “stop giving lip service” to gun control and “actually change the laws” following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24.  Gomez, who was born and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas (outside Dallas), wrote on Twitter Tuesday night, “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?” (The death toll has since been updated...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

‘It’s On You!’: Beto O’Rourke Storms Gov. Greg Abbott’s Press Conference on Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. “It’s on you!” Beto O’Rourke screamed at Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he and other state officials held a press conference on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 kids and two teachers on Tuesday. O’Rourke, who is running as a Democrat for Texas governor, approached Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and yelled, “The time to stop the next shooting is now, and you are doing nothing.” O’Rourke continued to bellow as Patrick called him “out of line and an embarrassment.” Someone else then called the Democrat a “sick son...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

The Cheapest Place for Gas Right Now Could Be Walmart… But There’s a Catch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. As gas prices continue to rise across the country, thousands of deal-savvy Americans are turning to a familiar name for discounts: Walmart. The retailer has announced a new program that promises discounts of up to 10 cents a gallon at more than 14,000 gas stations across the country. The only catch: you have to be a Walmart+ member to score the deal. Related: Walmart Targets Amazon Prime Day With Walmart+ Weekend of Deals Launched in...
TRAFFIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy