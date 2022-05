(The Center Square) – A new report is highly critical of how Chicago and other large cities present their financial reports. Truth in Accounting says to truly understand a city’s financial condition, taxpayers have to play an impossible game of hide and seek. The government watchdog's analysis of the 10 most populous U.S. cities included underlying government units for which city taxpayers are responsible for, such as schools and transit, details Chicago leaves out of its financial report.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO