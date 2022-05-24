ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Learn About the History of Photography at the Lakewood Public Library

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakewood Public Library has been marking National Photography Month with a series of educational programs about different aspects of photography. The final one takes...

coolcleveland.com

coolcleveland.com

Akron Art Museum’s Family Day Celebrates “Old School Summers”

Sun 6/5 @ 11AM-2PM The Akron Art Museum’s upcoming family day, dubbed “Old School Summer,” sounds like a lot of fun. It encourages visitors to enjoy activities and sounds from the past that will be nostalgic to parents and grandparents and new and fresh to kids. Remember...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Learn Healthier Landscaping at Summit Metro Parks’ Native Plant Festival

Sat 5/28 @ 10AM-3PM Maybe you’ve been hearing a lot about native plants recently, and there’s good reason for that. In recent years, local park districts, conservation and nature groups have been fighting against invasive species, many of which were imported as decorative plants which escaped gardens and became naturalized, often outcompeting native plants.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron Symphony Chorus Performs Its Annual Concert

The 100-voice (give or take a few) Akron Symphony Chorus is composed of volunteer singers from all across the community, currently directed by Chris Albanese. For select concerts and pieces during the regular season, the chorus is on hand to amplify the music of the orchestra itself. But at its...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Beachland Flea Market Offers Shopping With Appeal to Rock & Rollers

Sat 6/4 @ 10AM-3PM The Beachland Ballroom’s summer rock & roll Flea Markets are back, with the first taking place this week. These markets feature an array of vendors, offering merchandise likely to appeal to rockers. There’s vinyl, posters, books, magazines and rock & roll memorabilia, of course, but there’s also vintage clothes, jewelry, collectibles of all types, and distinctive art, such as the hand-painted pop culture refrigerator magnets made by punk rocker Floyd Longworth. You can also pick up Beachland merch, including their newest stuff for summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Slow Roll Cleveland Bike Ride Rolls Out in Midtown

The weekly Monday evening Slow Roll Cleveland rides, taking place through October, are rolling forward, launching from a different city neighborhood each week. This week, riders will meet, starting at 6pm, in the Midtown Corridor at East 71st and Euclid for a comfortably paced, approximately ten-mile ride through surrounding neighborhood, rolling out at 7pm. The ride is suitable for all ages and cycling skill level. You’ll need to sign a liability release before your first ride — and wear a helmet! It’s free to participate.
CLEVELAND, OH

