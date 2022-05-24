Learn About the History of Photography at the Lakewood Public Library

Sat 6/4 @ 10AM-3PM The Beachland Ballroom’s summer rock & roll Flea Markets are back, with the first taking place this week. These markets feature an array of vendors, offering merchandise likely to appeal to rockers. There’s vinyl, posters, books, magazines and rock & roll memorabilia, of course, but there’s also vintage clothes, jewelry, collectibles of all types, and distinctive art, such as the hand-painted pop culture refrigerator magnets made by punk rocker Floyd Longworth. You can also pick up Beachland merch, including their newest stuff for summer.

