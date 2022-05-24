Baltimore SAO hands down three life sentences in shooting cases across the city
By Nia Fitzhugh
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — State's Attorney, Marilyn Mosby, announced three recent convictions in shooting cases across the city, Monday. According to a news release, on May 18th Joseph Clark plead guilty to fatally shooting Nathaniel Carter in front of his former girlfriend at her apartment in the Frankford. Reports...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A multi-day trial ended in a not-guilty verdict for the man charged with killing a leader in Baltimore City’s community violence intervention program in 2021. The Baltimore jury deliberated for about two hours in the case against Garrick Powell, 29, after listening to two days-worth...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. The first one happened just after 11:30 a.m. on May 25. Police went to the intersection of York and Cold Spring Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a love story that almost ended with a woman’s death, and now the U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for the suspect in her attempted murder. It was March 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a young woman leaves her job in...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — West Baltimore residents detained a shooting suspect for police officers after a man was wounded Thursday in the city's Mondawmin section. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around noon after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a possible suspect being detained by local residents. The victim of the shooting, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital before police arrived. His condition was not disclosed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they've arrested two men for the killing of a man in Towson early this year. According to the charging documents, the murder was at the end of a crime spree that began in Prince George's County and went through Baltimore. City.
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County man was convicted of animal cruelty charges Thursday for his role in organizing cockfights in Harford County, prosecutors said. Jose Lopez-Villalba, 42, of Gwynn Oak, was sentenced to serve six years in prison. Harford County Sheriff's deputies said Lopez-Villalba ran a...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Thursday in West Baltimore sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.
About noon, officers were called to the scene near Bryant Avenue and North Pulaski Street, Baltimore Police said. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, and a possible suspect was detained by citizens.
The 26-year-old victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon.
The person identified as a possible suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said that person will be taken into custody for questioning upon their release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has released a list of more than 300 Baltimore police officers with credibility issues after losing a legal battle. However, a Baltimore police spokesperson says that the list was based on "mere allegations," Fox45 reports. Mosby was sued by the nonprofit group, Baltimore Action...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in north Baltimore sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to reported gunfire near York Road and Coldspring Lane, where they found a 17-year-old shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Around the same time, a 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe both victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue when someone came up and opened fire. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 59-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to a shooting in the unit block of North Catherine Street about 12:30 a.m., Baltimore Police said. Once there, they found the man found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
The shooting happened about an hour after a separate shooting in north Baltimore sent two victims, ages 17 and 19, to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
There appears to be a dramatic divide within the Baltimore County Police Department. The union this week voted to call for Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to be removed. She’s now defending herself. "The cops of the Baltimore County Police Department have lost all faith and confidence in Chief Hyatt”...
(WBFF) — There are immediate impacts in court from a list of more than 300 police officers' names just released by Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Office. A defense attorney says the list is coming up in courtrooms in Baltimore today. "The line prosecutors that are...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found three Baltimore officers legally justified in shooting and killing an armed man in a downtown parking garage last year, according to a newly released report.
Mosby based the decision on a review and investigation by her office of the shooting using video evidence and witness statements.
Benjamin Tyson, 35, was shot and killed by three officers on Feb. 25, 2021, at Market Place garage near the Inner Harbor after he withdrew and pointed a gun at the officers, according to the report. Tyson was being pursued in connection with a non-fatal shooting...
Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police need help locating the owners of a dog found this morning. The dog is a brown and white husky mix. He was found around 7:00AM on Linwood Avenue in Parkville. Officers brought him to the Parkville Precinct this morning. The dog is...
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Earl Benjamin Washington, Jr., 46, of Lexington Park is now in police custody, according to a Charles County Sheriff's Office post. Washington, Jr. was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Mary's County after threatening mass violence at an elementary school and a local business, police said.
The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
