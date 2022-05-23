ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Blue Ridge Paddling opens in Erwin

By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new whitewater rafting outfitter has opened their doors in Unicoi County just in time for the summer. Blue Ridge Paddling, located at 1001 S. Industrial Drive in Erwin, is a recreational outfitter that provides guided whitewater rafting trips, kayaking and rafting lessons and guided and unguided inflatable kayak...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

A walk in the park

If you haven’t been to Founders Park lately, you’re missing out on one of the best places in town for a relaxing walk. Click the QR code with your smart phone to see Johnson City Press intern Ember Brummitt’s video stroll that she filmed this week at Founders.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Plumb Alley Day returns to Abingdon

ABINGDON — One of the largest one-day festivals in the Southeast is back after the COVID pandemic forced its cancellation two years in a row. The 40th Abingdon Kiwanis Plumb Alley Day will be held Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 6,000 people are expected to attend.
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Lots of events in downtown Elizabethton this weekend

Things are always going on during the weekends in downtown Elizabethton during the warm months and that will certainly be true during the Memorial Day weekend, starting Friday with a 25th anniversary of a local business and ending on Monday with a Memorial Day observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
northernvirginiamag.com

This Scenic Outlook in Southwest Virginia Is Worth the 183 Steps to the Top

If you like scenic views but don’t want to climb up an entire mountain to find one, you might want to take a trip to Birch Knob Tower, an observation tower on Pine Mountain. Visitors can drive right up Route 611 Cumberland Mountain Scenic Drive for two miles to a gravel parking lot below the tower. From here, it’s an easy walk to the stairs that will take you right to the overlook.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Plans submitted for demolition, rebuild of Kingsport Chick-fil-A

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Chick-fil-A restaurant on East Stone Drive could soon be getting a makeover. Plans for the demolition and construction of a new Chick-fil-A at the same location have been submitted to the City of Kingsport. According to the plans, the entire site will be demolished, including the existing 3,971 square-foot building. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Conway Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Conway Bridge.
Kingsport Times-News

The Crooked Road Ramblers set to return to Carter Fold

HILTONS — The Crooked Road Ramblers will bring old-time music to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The bluegrass band will perform on Saturday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. The Crooked Road Ramblers are an old-time band from Southwest Virginia. The band prides itself on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music, according to the band’s website. The group has performed across the region at venues such as the Fold, Houstonfest, the Albert Hash Memorial Festival, and the Wayne Henderson Festival. According to the website, the Crooked Road Ramblers have won first place in the old-time band category at the Ashe County, Alleghany County, Laurel Bloomery, and Fries and Union Grove fiddlers conventions in addition to being named the old-time instrumental group of the year at the 2014 Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Stroke awareness screenings to be held at select Food City locations

ABINGDON – Encompass Health has partnered with select Food City Pharmacy locations to host stroke awareness screenings over the next two weeks. A stroke is a medical emergency that requires fast recognition and fast action. Time is of the essence to reduce damage to the brain, lessen disability, and save lives. The BE FAST campaign promotes ways to easily recognize the signs/symptoms of a stroke and includes important reminders to act fast and dial 911 to have the patient transported to the hospital for immediate care.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parks and rec SWVA style – Franklin steps into Pennington Gap recreation director’s post

PENNINGTON GAP — Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new parks and recreation director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park. “They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh on Monday, after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Enbridge makes donation for Darrell's Dream at Warriors Path

KINGSPORT — Warriors’ Path State Park has received a grant of $7,123 from a Canadian fueling company, Enbridge Inc. The money will go toward the maintenance and improvements of Darrell’s Dream, a boundless playground located at Warriors’ Path. Local Enbridge representatives presented park officials with a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson caps off graduation weekend with Bristol win

Caleb Johnson had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. He graduated from Elizabethton High School on Saturday morning and then won the Motorcycle race at the DER Bracket Series season opener at Bristol Dragway on Sunday afternoon. Johnson had quite a memorable high school football career, after being a member...
WLOS.com

Swimmer drowns at popular western North Carolina waterfall

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a 53-year-old man has died after drowning at a popular Avery County waterfall. The Linville Volunteer Fire Department reported on social media that they were called just after 11 a.m. Friday morning, May 20, about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls. They say the mission turned into a recovery, WJHL-TV spoke with the Avery County Sheriff who identified the victim as Philip D. Williams, 53.
Kingsport Times-News

Eula Mae Bowman Smith

ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Bowman Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Mom, “Mommaw”, Eula, friend--loved by so many, completed her journey on this earth after a brief illness at UT Medical Center. She never met a stranger and loved good conversation. Eula worked...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel Looks to be in the French Countryside, but it is Really in South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Enjoy a quiet escape in the countryside of Upstate South Carolina at Hotel Domestique. World-class cycling, golf, fishing and hiking are available to adventure-seekers and a peaceful basecamp awaits for those seeking a trip full of relaxation. Located near the cities of Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC, Hotel Domestique is a destination offering memorable sight-seeing, shopping and entertainment.
GREENVILLE, SC

