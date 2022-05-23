Blue Ridge Paddling opens in Erwin

HILTONS — The Crooked Road Ramblers will bring old-time music to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The bluegrass band will perform on Saturday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. The Crooked Road Ramblers are an old-time band from Southwest Virginia. The band prides itself on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music, according to the band’s website. The group has performed across the region at venues such as the Fold, Houstonfest, the Albert Hash Memorial Festival, and the Wayne Henderson Festival. According to the website, the Crooked Road Ramblers have won first place in the old-time band category at the Ashe County, Alleghany County, Laurel Bloomery, and Fries and Union Grove fiddlers conventions in addition to being named the old-time instrumental group of the year at the 2014 Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising.

HILTONS, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO