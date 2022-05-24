People Are Sharing The Most Frustrating Things Their Parents Have Said About Work And Money, And I'm Sorry If You've Been Told Any Of These
I think we can all agree that the job market and the economy were wayyy different when our parents were growing up.Peacock / Via giphy.com
Times have definitely changed, but unfortunately, some parents can't see that — and their kids have been subjected to some outdated advice and sentiments about work and money.Peacock / Via giphy.com
People in the BuzzFeed Community recently shared some of the most ridiculous things their boomer or Gen X parents have told them when it comes to getting hired or saving some extra cash — and, well, I hope your parents are more understanding than the ones in this list.
Here are 12 of the most frustrating things people have been told when it comes to jobs and finances:
1. “Just try to stick with the company for a while longer, it will get better.”Peacock / Via giphy.com
"My father said this after I told him I was struggling to eat and sleep due to the stress a previous job was causing me. Mind you, he has not worked since the early 2000s and at Enron! I am much happier now that I left that company and the construction industry altogether."
2. “Just hand them your résumé.”
3. "You know music is not a practical career."
4. "You should have X amount saved by 30, 35, 40 years old..."
5. “A penny saved is a penny earned.”
6. "Keep calling to show you're interested!"E Online / Via giphy.com
"When I was applying for jobs when I was just out of school, they said, 'Keep calling to show you're interested!' or 'Keep applying to the same place!' No. That just pisses people off. Put in your application and wait, like everyone else."
— kzich84
7. “Get a real job.”Pixar Animation Studios / Via giphy.com
"If I had a nickel for every time my boomer parents told me this, I’d be a rich woman. I’ve been on my own since I moved out after college and have had long-term creative and/or management jobs. To them, if I am not working in an office in a suit from the petites section at the department store, then it is not a “real” job. I’m 47 and my dad literally texted me on April 15 to remind me to do my taxes, as if I had not already done them, or forgot, or have ever forgotten. I appreciate their love and concern, but they are very out of touch with modern things, and it is so stifling! They are not creative or flexible."
8. “Consider moving to another state to make more money.”
9. "No one will hire you with that tattoo."
10. “What’s yours is hers, and vice versa.”
11. “You don’t need money to have kids.”Disney Plus / Via giphy.com
"I grew up paycheck to paycheck. I’m making sure I have plenty of money before I start having kids. They deserve the best I can give."
— SJ
And lastly, 12. "It’s good to be busy."E Online / Via giphy.com
"My mom asks how work is and I say, 'Very busy.' She replies, 'Well, it’s good to be busy'! No, Mom, I’m doing the work of three people and I feel like I’m drowning because my boss refuses to hire more help."
What's the most frustrating thing your parents have said to you about work or money? Let me know in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
