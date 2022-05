Burlington Jct. City Council members heard from Jon Shellhorn, Lamp Rynearson, Kansas City, who gave an update on the lagoon project during the May 10 meeting. Shellhorn presented three options on chlorine treatment for the lagoon. Option one was basic tablet chlorination that would cost less than $5,000 but maintenance would have to be done on a daily basis. Option two was a liquid chlorine feed that would cost $100,000. This option has a panel that drops chlorine in and would require a fiberglass building. Option three is advanced tablet chlorination that would cost $130,000. This option would automatically disburse chlorine tablets and would require a fiberglass building. No action was taken.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO