Opening Reception: Thursday, June 2, 5 p.m. Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine IA. With the exhibit's title taken from Psalm 19 and its sacred celebration of the sun and the life that flourishes under its radiant light, painter William Havlicek's The Sanctuary of the Sun: Seasons & Time will be on display at the historic house of the Muscatine Art Center June 2 through September 11, its series selections described by the artist as "a poetic eulogy to Iowa’s seasonal changes, ochre harvests, russet woods, and silent streams.”

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO