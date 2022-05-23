ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Motorcyclist killed in Aiken County police chase was unarmed

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0Bei_0fnxuz0300
Buy Now (Alexandra Koch/File) Aiken Standard file photo by Alexandra Koch

New details have been released about an officer involved shooting Saturday morning that claimed the life of an unarmed Aiken man.

Arthur Curtis Page II, 58, of Aiken, was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot by deputy Christopher Owens.

Owens has been with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office since February 2021 and is currently on paid administrative leave.

The shooting

Around 12:43 a.m., an Aiken County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Harley Davidson motorcycle by signaling with his overhead blue lights, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Page did not stop and accelerated away from the deputy onto Whiskey Road.

Page turned west onto U.S. 278 toward Beech Island, headed north onto Interstate 520, and finally east onto Interstate 20, according to the release. Once on Interstate 20, Page slowed down, veered toward the shoulder, and lost control of the motorcycle in the grass near mile marker 11.

Page "made attempts to run away from the motorcycle at which point he fell, turned over appearing to be armed with a weapon," according to a second release from the sheriff's office Monday morning. "Shots were fired during this confrontation by the pursuing deputy. After aid was rendered to Page, it was confirmed that what he pointed at the deputy was not a firearm."

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.

“The facts of this case are being vetted and investigated by SLED which included the actions of our deputy and that of the decedent," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt in the Monday release. "We are fully cooperating and working on gathering all evidence that will to be turned over to SLED. As this case progresses, we are referring all questions about this independent and impartial investigation to SLED."

This is the third officer involved shooting involving the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office this year; there were two officer involved shootings involving Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, according to SLED.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Sheriff addresses officer-involved shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Friday morning to update the public about the deputy-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Lumpkin Rd. According to Sheriff Richard Roundtree, a traffic stop led to the shooting confrontation between Augusta Richmond County Sheriff's deputies and...
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy shot during traffic stop on Lumpkin Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was shot Thursday at 3:58 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop at Charlestown South Apartments, off Peach Orchard Road. The deputy was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and at this time, his injuries are not considered life-threatening. A female suspect is...
wfxg.com

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office Deputy was shot Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident. The incident occurred at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Road. A resident, who...
walterborolive.com

Dealer taken off streets, sentenced to 25 years

A local drug dealer who was trafficking fentanyl-laced heroin and other narcotics is headed to prison for 25 years. Christopher Ray Smith, 43, of Ridgeland, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, two counts of possession with intent to distribute amphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine and possession with intent to distribute alprazolam. Smith’s jury trial was to begin Tuesday morning, but he entered a plea to 12 charges, stemming from separate incidents in April 2019, January 2020 and July 2020. Each of smith’s sentences are to run concurrently during each incident, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Smith with various types of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and drug paraphernalia. “This defendant is the root cause of many destroyed lives and addictions,” said Samantha Molina of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “People in our community are committing crimes as a result of their addictions. He is one of those feeding addictions. The vehicle he was driving was essentially a rolling pharmacy of illicit drugs.” Smith was nabbed with 16 oxycodone pills, a large amount of cash and a drug ledger on April 11, 2019. In January 2020, deputies spotted Smith driving on Savannah Highway near Port Royal. They pulled him over because he had an outstanding arrest warrant on possession of a controlled substance. Inside the vehicle, officers found six kinds of drugs, including heroin with fentanyl, a drug often given to the terminally ill for pain relief. In the car, deputies found nearly $10,000 in cash, two phones, two scales and the following drugs: 44 grams of heroin 12.90 grams of cocaine 215 oxycodone pills 29 tablets of buprenorphine 24 tables and 20 sublingual films of buprenorphine 17 amphetamine pills 15 tablets of alprazolam In July 2020, deputies were called to a Beaufort hotel, where they found cash and items consistent with the distribution of narcotics. The hotel manager told officers Smith had rented the room for quite a while and paid each day with cash. Inside, deputies discovered more than 12 grams of meth, 66.23 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin, 109 pills of amphetamine, 30 pouches of buprenorphine with Naloxone and six pills and 39 pills of oxycodone. Smith’s criminal record dates to 2001 and includes convictions for shoplifting, open container, failure to stop for a blue light, burglary, grand larceny, possession of a pistol by a prohibited person, driving under suspension and driving under the influence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beech Island, SC
SCDNReports

South Carolina Deputies Shoot Armed Woman

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved ShootingSCDN Graphics Dept. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Laurens County involving Laurens County deputies and an armed woman that resulted in the woman, Kalah Shannon Gary, 26, being shot.
WRDW-TV

Fairfax man arrested in connection with fighting dogs

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Dwayne Loadholt, 43, of Fairfax, with animal fighting or baiting and ill treatment of animals. An arrest warrant stated that pit bull terrier-type dogs were found on a property in Fairfax and that the dogs had scarring...
WRDW-TV

One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a vehicle collision in Orangeburg County. The accident happened on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m., on US Hwy 178 at the intersection of Deer Crossing Rd. According to Master Trooper David Jones, a 2007 Dodge Ram Truck, pulling a trailer and...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Owens
WJBF

Allendale County man charged with animal fighting

ALLENDALE, SC (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 43-year-old Dwayne Loadholt with Animal Fighting or Baiting and Ill Treatment of Animals. According to warrants obtained from SLED, a pitbull with scarring on the face, ears and legs was found on Loadholt’s property. A search warrant was obtained and inside the […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have both been charged after they were found with a loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre Tuesday night. La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Columbia Police Department.
WBTW News13

Mom accused of handing loaded gun to teen in South Carolina mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A mother and a 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday after being caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police Department said 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
WJBF

ACSO: Perry man involved with 12-year old girl, videos show proof

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars for alleged sex crimes with a minor. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old James Sturkie of Perry, S.C., was involved with a 12-year old girl. Police say there are explicit videos and pictures on the victim’s phone. Sturkie is charged with: […]
WJBF

Peach Orchard Road clear after pedestrian hit

Update | The scene has been cleared. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a person has been hit by a car. The incident happened about 6:30 Thursday morning on the 3500 block of Peach Orchard Road. According to Richmond County dispatch both southbound lanes of Peach Orchard are […]
WRDW-TV

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has issues with 911 calls

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Wednesday afternoon about 911 service. The agency says all lines are now functioning. “The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has received notification of a failure from AT&T to incoming 911 calls from landline,” the agency said. “Currently there are no issues with mobile devices calling 911 regardless of the mobile carrier.”
WRDW-TV

What is the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office policy on using force?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details after a deadly shooting involving an Aiken County deputy. The sheriff’s office says it started just before 1 a.m. Saturday on East Pine Log Road after 58-year-old Arthur age failed to pull over for a traffic stop. We’re told Page led...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJBF

4 teens shot dead within hours in small South Carolina city

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say four teenagers have been killed in two shootings in a small South Carolina city over the weekend. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman says no arrests have been made. A 16-year-old was killed first early Sunday. Three other teens were fatally shot Sunday afternoon about a block away in the […]
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for Waffle House Robbery on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of robbing the Waffle House located on the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway. Police say Antwon June and Da’Montez Scott walked into the restaurant, sat down, and ordered drinks, Police say then both men got up, one pointed a gun […]
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton man sentenced in 2019 drunk-driving crash

A Bluffton man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed a 7-year-old boy and his stepmother, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. James Bush Jr., 47, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death. His sentencing was deferred to May 20.
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
207
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy