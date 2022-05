If you like scenic views but don’t want to climb up an entire mountain to find one, you might want to take a trip to Birch Knob Tower, an observation tower on Pine Mountain. Visitors can drive right up Route 611 Cumberland Mountain Scenic Drive for two miles to a gravel parking lot below the tower. From here, it’s an easy walk to the stairs that will take you right to the overlook.

