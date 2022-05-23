ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

A Rising Tide of Employee Giving

By Joan Fischer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployee giving at UC Davis is on the upswing, generating more than $3 million so far this fiscal year — up from some $1.7 million at the end of June 2021. That generosity includes enthusiastic participation during April’s Employee Giving Month, when nearly 2,000 faculty and staff across UC Davis and...

Escape Classes With Off-Campus Experiences

When you think about college academics, you probably think of taking notes in a classroom, cramming in the main library or working on a project in a lab, museum, creative space or another campus facility. But some universities offer research and learning beyond the main campus that helps students get a broader view of the world and hands-on experience in their majors.
Sac City Unified to parents: Prepare for masks to possibly return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School Districtsent a letter to families telling them to prepare for a possible reinstating of a mask mandate for students and staff as COVID-19 cases are rising once again. The school district lifted its mask mandate in mid-April roughly a month after...
Black Foster Youth Who Age Out Struggle To Find Housing

When Amajhalay Williams entered foster care at 5, she left behind what she describes as an abusive mother who struggled with substance abuse. “She was there physically, but she wasn’t there mentally,” says Williams, now 20. “Her abusiveness got not one kid, but four different kids taken away. She just wasn’t in the right head. She just wasn’t a fit parent unfortunately, and me being firstborn, I just happened to get it the worst.”
Honoring ‘Leaders and Change Agents’ for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Chancellor’s achievement awards for 6 students, staff and faculty. “Making a real difference” in health care, science, law, education. Chancellor: The recipients exemplify the Principles of Community. UC Davis recently presented the 2022 Chancellor’s Achievement Awards for Diversity and Community, honoring an undergraduate student and a graduate student,...
Wildfires and Forest Management

With wildfire season well underway in the American West, attention is again turning to the role of forest management in causing or mitigating wildfires. How much of the severity and size of recent fires is due to management practices? How can we change forest management to mitigate the impact of fires? And what happens to a forest in the months and years after fire has passed?
UC Davis student dies after accident on campus

A traffic accident at the intersection of Hutchison Drive and Dairy Road has resulted in the death of a UC Davis student. A UC Davis student has passed away after a collision with a garbage truck at the junction of Hutchison Drive and Dairy Road just after 8 a.m. on May 25.
Student Dies Following Traffic Collision

A UC Davis student has died following a collision with a garbage truck on campus just after 8 a.m. today, May 25. The student was transported to UC Davis Medical Center after being struck by the truck at the junction of Dairy Road and Hutchison Drive. The incident is being investigated by UC Davis and Davis police departments with support from the West Sacramento Police Department.
If a lottery ticket isn’t claimed, what happens to the money?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Millions of dollars in prize money get handed out in California every year, but some of the lottery tickets that are winners do not get claimed and the money from these tickets gets distributed elsewhere. According to the California State Lottery, Powerball winners who match some of the numbers have 180 […]
Rocklin experiences power outages as a result of fire in Roseville

Rocklin residents were impacted by a city-wide power outage about 2 a.m. Thursday. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company reports, more than 5,000 homes in Rocklin and Lincoln experienced power outages. The power outage was a result of a fire that broke out from an electrical substation in Roseville.
Doctors urge you to act 'FAST' when signs of stroke appear

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In June of 2021, Sacramento-resident Skip Batchelder was talking with to a friend when he had a medical emergency. "I was taking notes and all of a sudden I couldn't control my hand and it just literally fell off the the table," Batchelder said. "He immediately got up, held me in the chair, had two cell phones out calling 911 and my wife, and we had the emergency people in my kitchen in 15 minutes. We were in the ER at Kaiser in 25 minutes."
Power out for thousands of SMUD customers in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A power outage Thursday morning has left hundreds in the dark in downtown Sacramento. Hundreds more are also without power in the Oak Park area of Sacramento, according toSMUD’s outage map. SMUD says 861 customers in the downtown area are without power as of 8:06...
UC Davis Student Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck On Campus

DAVIS (CBS13) – A UC Davis student has died after being struck by a garbage truck on campus Wednesday morning. University officials confirmed that a student was struck just after 8 a.m. at the junction of Dairy Road and Hutchinson Drive. First responders rushed the student to the UC Davis Medical Center, but she later died from her injuries. Chancellor Gary S. May released a statement about the incident later on Wednesday. “On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with her family. We share in the pain of their loss,” May said. “In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life.” The student’s name has not been released. Both the City of Davis and UC Davis police departments, along with West Sacramento police, will be investigating the incident.
Woodland Unified finds no risk from online threat

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Police Department began investigating a potential threat to Gibson Elementary School and Douglas Middle School via social media on Wednesday night, according to the police department. The Woodland Joint Unified School District (WJUSD) and the police department determined that there was no reason to believe that there was any […]
Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
6 places for Roseville residents to cool off this summer

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.
