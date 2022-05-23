15938 W Spring Lake Road Valders WI

WELCOME HOME…this gorgeous City of Plymouth colonial awaits you! All you need to do is move in, unpack and enjoy. As you enter, immediately you’ll be impressed with the grand foyer featuring a handsome staircase. The living room opens to a formal dining room, making gatherings easy. A spacious kitchen can be found off the dining room and features ample cabinet and counter space. In addition, you’ll find an office with sliding door and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you can find a roomy main bedroom featuring a large closet, two additional sizeable bedrooms offering walk-in closets and a modern full bath. A cozy rec room and work area will be found in the lower level. Do you need garage space? This home offers an oversized, heated 2.5+ car garage! As a bonus, this home is conveniently located within walking distance to the beautiful downtown and so much more!
