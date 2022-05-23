ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valders, WI

15938 W Spring Lake Road Valders WI

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYear-Round Lake Property! Enjoy the outdoors on your nearly 3 acres of land. This 1 story home was beautifully log built in 2005. The first floor features two bedrooms. The kitchen is a great hosting area with appliances included. Moving from the kitchen, you’ll find the living room. The main floor...

pleasantviewrealty.com

W6046 Whispering Lane Plymouth WI

Looking for a 4 BR home in the Plymouth area? Welcome to Rural Plymouth & welcome also to Wonderful Whispering Hills. Meticulously cared-for 1.746 acres. Privacy is here and yet part of a welcoming subdivision. This two story home (4 BR, 3.5 BA) has more than 3700′ of living space. Main level has living room with gas fireplace, both formal dining and dinette. Awesome space. Kitchen has been redone and perfect for meal preparation. Master bedroom suite includes walk-in closest and BA with shower and double vanity. The laundry room is on this level and a ½ BA. 3 BR and full BA on the upper level. The lower level has full BA and huge family room with fireplace #2 and neat storage areas. The garage is 3.5 car attached and the drive is paved. So much to see and so much to love!
PLYMOUTH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N9263 Willow Road Elkhart Lake WI

11+ Acre Property; 2 ponds, Barn & Heated 4+ Car Detached Garage. Enter on the completely paved driveway to find eye-catching fresh mulch, landscaping & decor. One pond has a walk-out pier to an island. Enter the family room with a gas fireplace. Then find the kitchen with included appliances. Stemming from the kitchen is a full bathroom, living room & formal dining room. Rec & bar rooms also on main floor. Deck access from family room or bar room. On the upper level, you will find the primary bedroom with walk-in closet & en suite ¾ bath, bedroom 2 with tons of closet space & an office/den space. Although the home is listed as a 2 bedroom, there is space for another & the sanitary system is sized for 3 bedrooms. Unfinished basement with more storage space. Great entertaining property!
ELKHART LAKE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

331 Beech Drive, Plymouth, WI, USA

Look no further than this remarkable 3-bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom move-in ready home in the quiet South Hills subdivision. Featuring an updated kitchen with Quartz countertops, plank flooring, new cabinets and a large kitchen island. Just off the kitchen and dining area is a spacious family room with an inviting gas fireplace. Also, on the main level you will find a half bathroom, sizable living room and formal dining room. The upper level features a master suite with walk-in closet, full master bath and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished lower level features a half bathroom and a rec room which is a great space for entertaining.
PLYMOUTH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

217 North Street, Plymouth, WI, USA

WELCOME HOME…this gorgeous City of Plymouth colonial awaits you! All you need to do is move in, unpack and enjoy. As you enter, immediately you’ll be impressed with the grand foyer featuring a handsome staircase. The living room opens to a formal dining room, making gatherings easy. A spacious kitchen can be found off the dining room and features ample cabinet and counter space. In addition, you’ll find an office with sliding door and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you can find a roomy main bedroom featuring a large closet, two additional sizeable bedrooms offering walk-in closets and a modern full bath. A cozy rec room and work area will be found in the lower level. Do you need garage space? This home offers an oversized, heated 2.5+ car garage! As a bonus, this home is conveniently located within walking distance to the beautiful downtown and so much more!
PLYMOUTH, WI
