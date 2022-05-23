15938 W Spring Lake Road Valders WI

Looking for a 4 BR home in the Plymouth area? Welcome to Rural Plymouth & welcome also to Wonderful Whispering Hills. Meticulously cared-for 1.746 acres. Privacy is here and yet part of a welcoming subdivision. This two story home (4 BR, 3.5 BA) has more than 3700′ of living space. Main level has living room with gas fireplace, both formal dining and dinette. Awesome space. Kitchen has been redone and perfect for meal preparation. Master bedroom suite includes walk-in closest and BA with shower and double vanity. The laundry room is on this level and a ½ BA. 3 BR and full BA on the upper level. The lower level has full BA and huge family room with fireplace #2 and neat storage areas. The garage is 3.5 car attached and the drive is paved. So much to see and so much to love!

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO