CULLMAN, Ala. – Local attorney Champ Crocker unseated 18-year incumbent Wilson Blaylock for the Cullman County District Attorney race. Crocker shared, “This is the result of a lot of hard work but not just by me. It’s been hard work put in by my family, by my wife, by friends, volunteers and donors who have all helped us. “We got out in this county. We talked to people, and we listened to people. We went to 135 public meetings in about six months and that really makes a difference. “I just want to thank the people of Cullman County for giving me this...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO