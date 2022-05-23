Win Tickets To See Blippi The Musical

BOSTON -- If you ever dreamed of being on Wheel of Fortune but don't want to fly to Los Angeles, you are in luck.The game show is coming to Massachusetts, and you can get an opportunity to audition to get invited up on stage. The TV show is teaming up with an event production company to have traveling game shows called "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!". It comes to the Lynn Auditorium on Wednesday, October 12. You have to buy a ticket to attend, which you can do so here. Guests can audition to go on stage and have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more. It will not be hosted by Pat Sajak or Vanna White, but it will be hosted by another TV personality.Wheel of Fortune airs on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. on weekdays.

LYNN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO