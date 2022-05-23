ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Win Tickets To See Blippi The Musical

country1025.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlippi The Musical is coming to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium! Don’t miss this...

country1025.com

country1025.com

Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe Is Closing

The iconic restaurant and peformance space that has occupied 22-24 Clinton St, near Faneuil Hall in Boston,since 2007 will be closing it’s doors, unpluging it’s amps and walking off stage next month. Over the years, Country 1025 has brought you A-list country artists to the Hard Rock Boston...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Thomas Rhett Talks About The Tour, The Summer And Boston

Thomas Rhett Talks About The Tour, The Summer And Boston!. Country superstar Thomas Rhett, fresh from his American Idol finale appearance with Katy Perry, took time to call Carolyn Kruse today. He talked about about how nervous he was to sing with Katy on the finale. Rhett also shared some fun facts, like what his first concert was, ahead of his 2 shows coming up at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion June 17 and 18. Kruser asked him, “Why no Boston this year?” Find out what he had to say.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wheel of Fortune traveling game show coming to Lynn

BOSTON -- If you ever dreamed of being on Wheel of Fortune but don't want to fly to Los Angeles, you are in luck.The game show is coming to Massachusetts, and you can get an opportunity to audition to get invited up on stage. The TV show is teaming up with an event production company to have traveling game shows called "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!". It comes to the Lynn Auditorium on Wednesday, October 12. You have to buy a ticket to attend, which you can do so here. Guests can audition to go on stage and have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more. It will not be hosted by Pat Sajak or Vanna White, but it will be hosted by another TV personality.Wheel of Fortune airs on WBZ-TV at 7 p.m. on weekdays. 
LYNN, MA
country1025.com

Catch Of The Week: Heather Lynn From Stoughton, MA

From the opening notes of “What’s Going On With You,” the new single from Heather Lynn, there’s no denying the impact that “women of 90s country” has on this young artist. It’s the strength of the message, combined with a rock-tinged flair that conjures up memories of one of her idols- Terri Clark, or Mary Chapin Carpenter, Reba and Holliston’s own Jo Dee Messina.
City
Lowell, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Lowell, MA
Entertainment
wgbh.org

WATCH: Roxbury rapper Oompa is unafraid to be herself at Boston Calling

This weekend, the annual Boston Calling music festival is back at Harvard Athletic Complex. Since 2013, the festival is known for bringing nationally and internally acclaimed touring acts alongside up-and-comers and tens of thousands of fans to Massachusetts for three days of live concerts. Ahead of Boston Calling, we’re featuring...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Sunday afternoon at The Psychic Fair (they knew I’d be there)

Despite balmy temperatures and “The Psychic Fair” coinciding with a Red Sox Sunday matinee[2], I couldn’t be more excited to check it out. When we pulled into the parking lot of The Backyard Brewery at 1 p.m., it was packed with cars. “Nice,” I shouted from the...
Boston

State shuts down plans for elaborate Castle Island event

"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
BOSTON, MA
#Covid
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tiana

WESTFORD — Tiana, a Brindle and Pit Bull mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. Tiana is estimated to be approximately nine years old. “We don’t know a great deal about Tiana because she came to us as a stray,” Roger Logeman, a Lowell Humane Society volunteer told WestfordCAT. “We know from our vet checks that Tiana has a variety of health care issues we’re working on.”
WESTFORD, MA
nhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in June

Vernon Family Farm Live Music Series, Newfields, June 3-October 28. This favorite family farm is known as a one-stop shop for shopping local, but they’re outdoor music series is one for the books, too. Every second Saturday of the month from May to October, the farm is open for live music from bands like High Range and Superfrog, and delicious local food from their very own farm-to-table restaurant, Vernon Kitchen. Grab your friends and family and head over for a night of community, rotisserie chicken and music at a space that nurtures the human desire to connect and love. (603) 340-4321; vernonfamilyfarm.com New Hampshire Magazine is a proud sponsor of this event.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best burgers in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best burgers in New Hampshire. Black Mountain Burger Co. has more than a dozen burger varieties, including the Smitty Burger -- a burger layered between two grilled cheese sandwiches. 3. (tie) Hop + Grind in Durham. Hop + Grind offers fresh-ground single...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
gratefulweb.com

Initial Lineup Announcement for 2022 Lowell Folk Festival

Today the Lowell Folk Festival’s producing partners announced that legendary Irish group Cherish the Ladies and the Afro-Puerto Rican icons Los Pleneros de la 21 are among first six artists confirmed for the 2022 festival, taking place July 29-31. Celebrating its 35th Anniversary this summer, the 2022 Lowell Folk Festival promises to continue its rich history of showcasing a diverse and eclectic mix of musical styles from regions across the country.
Seacoast Current

Rapper Says He Brought Crowds to Hampton Beach, NH, Saturday

A singer who said he was arrested at Hampton Beach has put out a video taking responsibility for large unruly groups that blocked traffic on Saturday. The group started gathering late in the afternoon for what police called a "well-advertised event planned on social media," despite clouds and cooler temperatures than just a few miles inland, according to police.
HAMPTON, NH
Caught in Southie

Southie’s Own Fyre Festival – Summer Splash on Castle Island

South Boston social media exploded on Tuesday afternoon when a very sexy flyer for an upcoming event at Castle Island began circulating. Residents asked – How can the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) issue a permit for a for-profit event? Don’t the traffic gates close at Castle Island at 8pm – how can this event go until 11pm? Castle Island is for family fun – this flyer does not look family friendly.
Boston

Everything you need to know about Boston Calling 2022

COVID-19 regulations, what you can't bring through security, plus more info about the bands performing at this year's festival. Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is already upon us, which means the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival will soon bring more than 50 artists to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston from May 27 through 29.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Actor Tommy Lee Jones spotted in Boston area filming new movie

BROCKTON, Mass. — Academy Award-winning and Golden Globe-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones was spotted Monday working on a new film about organized crime in Boston. Jones was seen filming at Supreme Coffee & Donuts, at 741 Crescent Street, Brockton, by Wicked Local photographer Mark Vasconcellos. Chairs on the set...
scituation.net

Does Crumbl Cookies Deserve the Hype?

Crumbl Cookies is a well-known cookie business that started in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and took off during the pandemic. The company blew up on TikTok due to its unique and tasty flavors–some as simple as chocolate chip and sugar cookie, while others include birthday cake, Boston creme pie, pancake, and mango frozen yogurt.
LOGAN, UT
country1025.com

Two Massachusetts Donut Shops Made the Top 25 Best In the Country List

The folks at The Underground Donut Tour company take their donuts very seriously – they do donut walking tours in cities across the country. It’s brilliant really – burn calories walking the city while nomming all sorts of local tasty calories via the areas most decadent donuts. They do one right here in Boston – CLICK HERE if you’re interested in checking one out.
BOSTON, MA

