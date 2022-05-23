Frances Donlene (Donna) Fulton, 86, of Pampa, passed away on May 19, 2022 in Pampa. Services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Weatherly, pastor, and Pastor Kyle Collins, associate pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction...
Emmarie Turner Lehnick of Amarillo died May 21, 2022. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Brooks Funeral Chapel with pastor Jim Shelburne of Washington Avenue Christian Church and pastor/elder Gene Shelburne of Anna Street Church of Christ officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon. Burial will be in Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, Texas.
Davie Carl Turner, 81, of Pampa died Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Pampa. Services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hobart Baptist Church in Pampa. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler. Viewing will be from 10:00 am until...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The unofficial beginning of summer is set to arrive on the High Plains with Memorial Day on Monday. The public holiday is meant to commemorate those in the United States Armed Forces who died in the line of duty and is often paired with both celebrations and the closings of schools […]
High school girls basketball is huge in the Texas Panhandle. Nan Cook ought to know. The Perryton resident retired in 2020 from a teaching career that included 22 years coaching high school teams from Abilene to Amarillo and in various small towns, including nearby Spearman. “In a small-school setting, it’s fun to watch the community come out to watch the kids play,” Cook says. “At larger schools, you have mostly parents and family members [in the stands]. But here, it’s everyone. You’d better be there on Tuesday night and Friday night, or people will wonder what’s wrong.” Since becoming the Ochiltree County seat in 1919, Perryton has been a center of agribusiness in the northern Panhandle, just 7 miles south of the Oklahoma state line. Cook learned to drive farm equipment as a child, and several years ago turned that skill into an ongoing summer job driving tour buses in Alaska, including at Denali National Park. “It just worked with my teaching schedule,” she says. “I was always done around the first week of August. I met people from all over the world and never missed a day of school.”
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An Amarillo native, Rear Admiral and Chief of Navy Chaplains Brent Scott retired in a Washington, D.C. ceremony on May 16, rounding out 30 years of service. As described by Navy officials, Scott is not only an ordained minister endorsed by the Chaplaincy of Full Gospel Churches, but also a graduate […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Pardon and Parole Board are searching for a wanted Amarillo man. The man is wanted for a parole violation of unlawful possession of a firearm. Officials identified the man as 30-year-old Jessie James Franklin. He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 235 pounds and...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local businesses and well known spots are some of the main components of the Amarillo economy, and we want to highlight them. We’re starting a new segment here on Today In Amarillo called “The 806”. Our guy Chef Ron and myself will feature a local business right here every Wednesday morning. […]
I have driven by this area a thousand times. I have wished and hoped for Sprouts to move into this location, but alas, that's not going to happen. However, I have found what is going into the old Bealls building. A new place to worship will be taking over the...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday evening accident in Amarillo that left one with life-threatening injuries. According to a news release, officers were called to the intersection of SW 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said […]
The City of Pampa Commissioners approved three items for various projects on Monday afternoon during a regularly-scheduled meeting. The first bid was for rooftop air conditioning units for M.K. Brown Civic Center/Auditorium to Larry Baker Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. This bid was for $179,535. “These units were actually for...
You learn something new every day. Or maybe it's really you are reminded of something you once knew. Case in point the Wienerschnitzel on the Boulevard had closed down. When exactly I am not sure. A few months ago. It went from being 'temporarily closed" to having for-sale signs up....
Welcome to another installation of Buildings in Amarillo That Seem to be Cursed. They move in, then they move right back out. There are some locations that just can't seem to hang on to a business for very long. And this time we'll be looking at 2028 Paramount. We're hoping...
Amarillo Police are looking into a motorcycle-SUV accident that happened Wednesday night. The wreck happened at 7:25 p.m. at southwest 28th and Washington Street. The black SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman was going eastbound on 28th and turned northbound onto Washington Street, when the motorcycle, going southbound on Washington, smacked into the front of the SUV.
Canyon Police are increasing their presence on school campuses. This comes on the tails of the Uvalde Elementary School shooting that killed at least 19 children and three adults. Canyon says it normally has three School Resource Officers regularly staffing in the schools and thy’ll now have an increased presence...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A non-profit in the Texas Panhandle that helps kids reach their full potential is facing a critical shortage of funding. The Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle is forced to operate in a limited capacity as board members scramble to find new funding to ensure it can be around for another 61 years.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – High school students across the Amarillo and Canyon areas are expected to celebrate their graduations this week. However, the risk of rain on the High Plains may lead some schools to reschedule their ceremonies. MyHighPlains.com compiled graduation information for high schools in Amarillo, and alternate schedules the schools have said they […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two people were injured during a fight outside of a nightclub early this morning. APD was called at 2:07 a.m. to the scene at the nightclub near Olsen Boulevard and Western Street. Upon arrival, police discovered two people had been taken to a...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Physicians Surgical Hospitals (PSH) announced Bryan Bateman as Chief Executive Officer Thursday. According to a PSH press release, Bateman was named Chief Executive Officer of PSH which will become effective on June 15. According to a from Physicians Surgical Hospitals Chief Operating Committee and Governing Board, “Bryan brings […]
The 27th annual Harley Party is coming on Saturday, July 30th from 5 to 9 pm. It is going to be the biggest party of the summer, expecting over 3,000 people. The grand prize is a Harley Davidson 2022 Low Rider S, or a $15,000 gift card, with a second chance prize of a 1,000 gift card.
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several locations ended up with a much needed 1-to-2 inches of rain from last nights event. Canyon, Claude and and Dozier all got more than 2-inches of rain. The Amarillo Airport got 1.15-inches. Areas like Fritch, Beaver and Vegas saw less than .5-inches. There was...
