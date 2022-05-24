ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lula, GA

30-year Lula City Council member resigns

By Conner Evans
The Times
 3 days ago
Lamb Griffin, who has served on Lula City Council for 30 years, resigned Monday, May 23.

“Lamb (Griffin) expressed his appreciation for the current and past council members and said he knew he would miss being an active member of the council but will continue to be involved in seeing the city grow and prosper,” Mayor Joe Thomas wrote in a statement Monday.

Griffin’s resignation letter states he resigned his position to “attend to my personal needs and that of my family.”

City Manager Dennis Bergin said he had discussed the decision with Griffin in recent weeks.

Bergin said Griffin “walks about 10 miles a day around the city,” and frequently comes to his office to let him know about issues around the city that need to be addressed.

City Attorney Joe Homans will review the city charter and address when to call a special city election, the letter states. The earliest time set by the state is in November.

Griffin could not be reached for comment.

