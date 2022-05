Why does a bank have an exhibit of exotic animals? It’s because the bank president, E.L. King, and his wife, Grace Watkins King, were hobbyist game hunters in the early 1900’s. They went on African safaris and returned to Winona with a collection of exotic animals. The African Safari exhibit was recently featured on the Atlas Obscura website, which features “curious and wondrous travel destinations.” There are currently 20 pieces of taxidermy on display, including a lion, a leopard, an ostrich, and a number of antelope heads at WNB Financial in downtown Winona. There are also trophies and an antique gun collection on display.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO