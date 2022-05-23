Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks Offering Summer Nature Programs

Visit Los Angeles County Parks this summer for fun in the sun, recreation and adventure. L.A. County is offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park. Make L.A. County Parks...
CASTAIC LAKE — Already, summertime LA moviegoers can watch films at rooftop restaurants and in cemeteries. Now Castaic Lake is getting in on the action with Boat Cinema — a film series that lets people take in big screen favorites from the water with their own personal electric mini boat.
As a kid, I looked forward to our family’s camping adventures along the coasts of California. My dad specifically loved the outdoors, and those trips were spent tent camping under the stars with campfires, disconnected from our busy suburban life. I have continued these outdoor adventures with my own kids, and while tent camping has always been my mainstay, my introduction to glamping, thanks to KOA (Kampgrounds of America), has me a bit spoiled. Since we are part of the KOA Rewards program, I could not pass up the opportunity to book a stay at the Ventura Ranch KOA. This family-friendly campground is located at the foot of Ventura County’s highest mountain, Topa Topa in between Santa Paula and Ojai. Find out why Ventura Ranch KOA is our new favorite campground!
Antelope Valley Fairgrounds – At the 2022 Spring Business Summit, council members from both Lancaster and Palmdale spoke about businesses that are coming to their respective cities. In the printed program, Retail Update, for Palmdale and on the stage the city has experienced a retail renaissance increasing sales by...
The Huntington, with several gardens over 120 acres, is one of many bucolic spots to pass the time in Southern California. Get lost among transporting grounds within and near the city. If you associate Los Angeles with urban sprawl—well, that’s fair. But it’s so much more than that. And tucked...
As several large earthquakes shook the Pacific Rim region this week, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Southern California early Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. No damage or injuries resulted from the quake that struck just before 2:30 a.m. about 3 miles below ground. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the...
Traffic is expected to get worse. The Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, according to project representatives, looks to address the problem. During an online briefing Tuesday presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, project officials outlined freeway enhancements in a five-year plan and where the entire project stands today.
A South Coast city is the latest place in the Tri-Counties to announce that residents will have to make major mandatory cuts in water use as a result of the drought. The City of Thousand Oaks is limiting home and business landscaping watering to one day a week. Odd number addresses can water on Saturdays, and even number addresses on Sundays. People can hand water trees and bushes as needed.
Officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced Wednesday that there would be an increased presence of law enforcement at local schools in the aftermath of the Uvalde Elementary School shooting that took the lives of at least 21 people. At least 19 children and two teachers were...
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is recognized for its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking scenery, etc. It is one of the few cities in the United States where all of these things can be found in one location, and this, along with the glam of Hollywood, drives up the cost of living considerably. If you want to relocate or purchase a home in this region, knowing how much you should anticipate paying can be quite beneficial.
The weather is perfect for you to spend your Thursday evening at the BLVD Market!. Join us at 4 p.m. on the BLVD to grab some savory treats and more. The BLVD Market is held between Cedar and Date Avenue and takes place every Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.
Two earthquakes rattled Santa Clarita early Thursday morning, causing no damage. Around 2:15 a.m. a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 15 miles from Ridgecrest, according to the United States Geologic Survey, (USGS). A second 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck at just after 4 a.m. centered in Castaic. SCV residents reported feeling the...
LA County saw more than 12,000 new COVID cases between Saturday and Monday. And over the past month, test positivity doubled and hospitalizations jumped by 80%. It’s all according to Barbara Ferrer. It is possible to create a beautiful and functional home garden during California’s upcoming drought-induced water restrictions....
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Frontier Toyota, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is proud to sponsor the 2022 White Ribbon Campaign in the Santa Clarita Valley. The campaign started in 1997 in response to concerns over a large number of...
What was built on the former Norms restaurant site at Colorado and Lincoln Blvd at a cost of $40 million, is five stories tall and is pretty much devoid of people?. Convinced that renters could and would pay top dollar to live ANYWHERE in Santa Monica, developers demolished the block of buildings between Colorado and the freeway 3 years ago and began to build like mad. Pack and stack apartment buildings now cover a neighborhood where traffic is constant.
PICTURED: Clarey Rudd plans to close Bank of Books. Photo by Alex Wilson. Clarey Rudd walks among shelves piled high with stacks of new, used and rare books, vintage magazines and folding maps in the expansive basement of downtown Ventura’s Bank of Books, and envisions how much work it will take to empty the 5,000 square foot store of everything inside.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday nine new deaths and 3,589 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 100 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,095, county case totals to 2,945,669 and Santa Clarita...
The latest COVID-19 case numbers for the Central and South Coasts show that the latest surge for the region is continuing. More than 3100 cases additional cases have been reported in the Tri-Counties during the last week. Ventura County has more than 1800 new cases, Santa Barbara County 749, and San Luis Obispo County 586. They’re some of the highest totals in months.
