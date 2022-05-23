ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y105

Music on the Mountain at Sundown in Dubuque, Iowa

By Ken Peiffer
Y105
Y105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Music On The Mountain takes place this Saturday, May 28th from noon to 7:00 pm at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque. This is a family-friendly outdoor event featuring food, drinks, and live music. Bands featured include Nate Jenkins from 1pm to 3pm, Cody Earl from 3 to 5,...

y105music.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque’s Black Bear Needs a Name!

Having grown up in Dubuque and living elsewhere for several years, I certainly understand the appeal of relocating back to the area. Folks here are friendly, and we have safe neighborhoods. Not to mention great food, beautiful Mississippi River views, and some fantastic trails to roam. It's no surprise that...
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

City says Dubuque Residents Need to “Bear Aware”

The City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are encouraging residents to be “bear aware” in response to the black bear that has been seen roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The Iowa DNR is working with the City of Dubuque, the Dubuque County...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa#Live Music#Bob Lou#Birds Fried Chicken#Townsquare Media
KCRG.com

Dubuque residents should stay ‘bear aware’ city officials say

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials say residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. In a press release, officials said the city is working with the Iowa DNR, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement.
discovermuscatine.com

Make it Muscatine: NextGen Motors

MUSCATINE, Iowa–Jimmy Greenhaw, Owner of NextGen Motors, has lived and breathed cars since his youth. When his father started selling cars in the 1980’s, 13-year-old Greenhaw mowed the lawn at the dealership. The next summer, he started working in the detail shop learning for an experienced detailer and loving every moment of it. His passion for cars only grew from there, and he stayed in the car business throughout his working career.
MUSCATINE, IA
Y105

Photos: Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

My wife and I like to get out and hike... A LOT. And why not, it's good for you and you get to experience the world around you. This weekends trip was no exception. It's a blast to get out and enjoy all the awesome things that changing seasons bring. We're now fully into spring weather, and only summer heat can make these flowers pop even more at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Take a stroll with me through Marshall park and enjoy the sites of early spring in our local Dubuque Arboretum.
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New Food Truck Has Opened in the Corridor [PHOTOS]

The next time you're out and about in Iowa City, keep an eye out for a new mobile restaurant!. According to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a new food truck called South Side Street Foods officially started welcoming customers last month. The truck is owned and operated by Chef Daniel Velasquez (aka Chef Prafasi), a Yaqui/Chicano chef who has been working in kitchens for over 20 years. Little Village Mag reports that "South Side Street Foods is a manifestation of his mission to learn more about Indigenous foods and share that knowledge with others."
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

New owners plan to renovate historic Dubuque building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A historic building in the southern district of Dubuque is looking at a renovation that will bring back its identity. Tim Conlon owns Conlon Construction, and purchased The Milk House in January last year. Conlon grew up in the area and drives by it every day.
DUBUQUE, IA
I-Rock 93.5

New Doggy Resort Treats Your Pup Like The Royalty They Are

One of the things my wife and I struggle with as dog owners/lovers is what to do with them when we go out of town for an overnight, a weekend, or even longer vacation. The first place we used I was told by my then 8-year-old daughter, "we're never coming back here again". She saw the cinderblock walls and barred doggy doors as a K9 Jail and was not interested in subjecting them to that again.
DAVENPORT, IA
Y105

Local Dubuque VFW Supports World Blood Drive Day

Saturday, June 4th is world blood drive day! Please share some of your blood in honor of those who shed theirs in the military. They take an oath to the constitution, which includes the possibility of shedding their blood for our nation. You can make your donation with the Dubuque Gerald F. Winter VFW Post 9663 and ImpactLife at 4867 Asbury Road Suite #1, in Dubuque, Iowa.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Waterfront restaurant The Nau-Ti-Gal permanently closes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s favorite casual waterfront restaurants is permanently shutting their doors after almost 40 years of being in service. Located on the north end of Lake Mendota, The Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant announced today they were not re-opening in a letter posted to their website. Owners...
MADISON, WI
Y105

Asbury Eagles Club Hosting “Timmy Tough” Fundraiser

The Asbury Eagles Club will be hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser for a local nine-year-old boy on June 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. That boy is Timmy Francois, the son of Sarah and Jason Francois (Helling). Timmy, nicknamed "Timmy Tough," has been diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, the most common type of cancer found in children. Simply put, it's a disease that makes children more susceptible to infections due to insufficient protection provided by B-Cells.
ASBURY, IA
Y105

Dubuque Bugler Plays “Taps” at 2,500-plus Veteran Funerals

Answering the call to serve one's country is noble. However, maintaining that commitment to one's community over a lifetime is a notable achievement. In 1955, Nick Lucy took up the bugle at just 15. Shortly after that, he got recruited to play with the Dubuque Post 6 American Legion Drum & Bugle Corps. Nick joined the Navy reserves at 17. By the summer of 1959, he was aboard a Navy submarine in the Pacific. Following that stint, Nick joined the Air Force, where he advanced his telecommunications and electronics skills.
DUBUQUE, IA
WIFR

NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy