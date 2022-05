Click here to read the full article. Lil Keed, an Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records, has died at the age of 24. His brother Lil Gotit first announced on social media that the rapper born Raqhid Render had died. Lil Keed’s rep also confirmed the death to Complex. No cause of death was provided. “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” Lil Gotit wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two brothers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE (@lilgotit) The rising rapper emerged out of the Atlanta hip-hop scene...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO