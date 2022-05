Four dogs, 12 cats and two deceased cats were taken out of a Plymouth home on Saturday after officers found the animals living in 'squalid' conditions, police said. According to the Plymouth Police Department, around 12:00 pm., officers were contacted to do a well-being check at a Harwinton Avenue home after the owner of the residence wasn't heard from in 15 hours. Police said they believed the person may have needed assistance.

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO