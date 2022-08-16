ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

96.5 The Walleye

Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IX

They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Standing Rock, Cannonball, Belcourt, Mohall and more. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
US 103.3

This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated

A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
JUD, ND
KFYR-TV

No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US 103.3

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Raise A Glass Because This Is Where ND Ranks

Trends have certainly changed in the past few years. After the pandemic, we have all re-evaluated HOW WE ARE "LIVING" OUR LIFESTYLE. Maybe it is the after-effects that we are evaluating, aka the pandemic 15 (15 pounds gained). So where are the healthiest places, the healthiest states? According to Nice...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFYR-TV

Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) says it was a victim of a cyber security attack on June 28, which involved personal data of more than 180 people. A WSI employee noticed unusual activity on their computer after opening an email attachment and reported the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable

(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

