Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names. VOLUME IX
They may not have started that way...but, they ended as Standing Rock, Cannonball, Belcourt, Mohall and more. In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: What Are The 5 Strangest Town Names In North Dakota?
Back with another Top 5 list. This time we have to do a bit of digging. Dig for what you may ask? The weirdest town names in The Rough Rider state. So sit back, relax, and scratch your head at the sight of these bizarre town names in North Dakota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
Is the grass really "greener" in other states?
KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
KFYR-TV
No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
It’s The FINAL Weekend Of North Dakota’s Renaissance Fair!
North Dakota may have a new fun annual family festival.
Here’s How You Can Help & Honor North Dakota Veterans
A North Dakota organization is trying to treat local veterans to a special trip at no cost.
KFYR-TV
Remains of North Dakota soldier killed during World War II returned to the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The remains of Army Pfc. Robert L. Alexander, of Tolley, North Dakota, were positively identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System on June 21st, 2022. Tolley was 27 years old when he was killed in action in Saipan in the Mariana Islands on July 7,...
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places
Here's a list of some of the state's darkest, creepiest, and most intriguing places.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
We love our beef in North Dakota and this joint is a cut above the rest.
Raise A Glass Because This Is Where ND Ranks
Trends have certainly changed in the past few years. After the pandemic, we have all re-evaluated HOW WE ARE "LIVING" OUR LIFESTYLE. Maybe it is the after-effects that we are evaluating, aka the pandemic 15 (15 pounds gained). So where are the healthiest places, the healthiest states? According to Nice...
KFYR-TV
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) says it was a victim of a cyber security attack on June 28, which involved personal data of more than 180 people. A WSI employee noticed unusual activity on their computer after opening an email attachment and reported the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
10 Reasons You Should Live In North Dakota
For some reason, North Dakota tends to get unfavorable mentions in TV shows and movies, so I've taken it upon myself to set the record straight and put those haters in their place.
Give It A Guess: What's North Dakota's Most Popular Kitchen Gadget?
You might find North Dakota's most popular kitchen gadget a little surprising.
