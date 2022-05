Linden Lodge Foundation, Inc. a local nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is launching a new day program. This program aims to provide a service that develops various skills and strengths to assist individuals in managing their diagnosis. The program is led by a doctoral student from Methodist University and will provide individuals with structured activities that help to promote socialization, self-esteem, and mindfulness. The program will also support the development of various community living skills and self-management techniques to stimulate a sense of well-being.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO