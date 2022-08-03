Read on 965thewalleye.com
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
The North Bismarck store started as a "Test market" in March of this year (2022).
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 225 North Dakota service members gave their ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. Around 50 people were a part of a Gold Star Award ceremony Saturday to honor the family and memory of James McAleer III, a US Army Warrant Officer who died in Vietnam.
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tragedy, community members often step up to spread kindness. When Gentry Schmidt, a freshman at Flasher Public High School, heard about the tragic death of six-year-old Mabel Askay during the Mandan 4th of July Parade, she knew she wanted to help. This is one...
From The Owner To An Intern, The Entire Bismarck Larks Organization Stands Tall In Character
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
4:40 seconds.....Two Videos That Will Make You Cringe
The DJGA Championship finished up at Pebble Creek in Bismarck, wrapping up another season of junior golf in North Dakota. Boys Leaderboard:1. Logan Schoepp – 1412. Champ Hettich – 1453. Max Palmer – 1464. Jordan Anderson – 1475. Kasen Rostad – 148 Girls Leaderboard:1. Anna Huettl – 1482. Lauryn Keller – 1603. Ava Kalanek – […]
Hunter was diagnosed with aortic coarctation and had surgery just this past Saturday (July 30th).
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
The Strip Will Be Rockin' This Thursday from 3 to 7 pm.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center reported they’ve noticed an increase in usage. The site manager said they had an influx of people needing shelter this week. They need more food and supplies to meet demand. The manager says they’re really wanting laundry...
The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
