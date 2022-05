With interest rates for 30- year fixed-rate mortgages hitting their highest point since 2009, economists say this could discourage home buying and increase rental demand. “According to Zillow and Realtor.com, apartment demand is surging throughout the country for a number of reasons, including more certainty in the job market and young people moving out on their own as the pandemic restrictions end,” said Mark Kassab, senior vice president at M. Shapiro Real Estate Group in Farmington. “Furthermore, there has not been many new apartment projects built in the past 20 years, so it’s been our experience that demand for new apartments is outpacing supply.”

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO