On December 20, 2021, after a nine-day trial and nine hours of deliberations in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD before Judge David Lease, a jury found defendant Gregory Jones, 28, of Martinsburg, WV, guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier in Burtonsville, MD. According to the State’s Attorney office, Judge David Lease sentenced Jones to two life terms in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 years for what police described as an execution-style double murder.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO