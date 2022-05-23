ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after police seize drugs, guns and cash in Ambridge raid

By Madeline Bartos
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fI5RB_0fnufDOd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aN0oQ_0fnufDOd00
2 arrested after police seize drugs, guns and cash in Ambridge raid 00:24

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were arrested after police seized a large amount of drugs, several guns and over $23,000 in cash during a raid at a home in Beaver County.

Ambridge police said they were called for an "unwanted subject in an apartment" on Friday, who turned out to have warrants. While officers were there, police said there were several guns out in plain view.

(Photo: Ambridge Borough Police Department/Facebook)

Police came back with a search warrant and said they seized over two kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana along with nearly $23,000 in cash. Officers also found several guns, including an AR-15, AK-47 and mini machine gun, police said.

A man and woman were arrested and taken to the Beaver County Jail.

"I would like to commend all of the Ambridge Police Officers who participated in this drug interdiction with our community. Great job is an understatement," Chief John DeLuca said in a statement on Facebook.

Police said their newest recruit, K-9 Ryker, helped find the drugs and guns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRodh_0fnufDOd00
(Photo: Ambridge Borough Police Department/Facebook)

"I would also like the community of Ambridge to observe the great police work going on in their community. These drugs and guns could have made it into our community if it was not for a quick and professional response from the Ambridge Police," DeLuca said.

