ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The family of an Escambia County man is continuing its push for answers one week after investigators say he died in custody of sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office says the incident happened last Friday afternoon when deputies responded to calls of a man acting erratically near the Brent Raiders football field on Beverley Parkway. One of the deputies involved has since been terminated by the department.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO