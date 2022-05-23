ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Crystal Kung Minkoff celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

By Brittany Romano, Reviewed
 3 days ago
This is how 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Crystal Kung Minkoff celebrates AAPI Heritage Month. Luna ENT PR

Crystal Kung Minkoff is "the coolest" or at least when she's celebrating AAPI Heritage Month , she is. As the first-ever Asian-American cast on Bravo's popular The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise, Crystal—who counts herself as a 76th generational descendant of Confucius—is using her voice both on and off the screen for the greater good.

"Being the first-ever Asian-American was solely the reason I wanted to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ," Crystal told Reviewed in an exclusive interview. "I didn't realize just how meaningful it would be for people."

For Crystal, AAPI Heritage Month is not exclusively reserved for a short month-long celebration ; instead, it's a lifestyle." Since joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , she feels a "massive responsibility [to] represent not only Asian-Americans but minorities, as well."

How to celebrate AAPI Month, according to Crystal Kung Minkoff

"I've [begun] introducing my friends to the AAPI community," said Crystal. For those looking to dip their toes into the water too, the mom-of-two provided not just one but five different ways we can celebrate AAPI Heritage Month—without ever leaving your home.

1. Start by shopping Crystal's own business, Real Coco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unSuc_0fnuLQ7e00
According to Crystal Kung Minkoff, one way to celebrate AAPI is by shopping her coconut brand, Real Coco, available on Amazon. Real Coco / Amazon

Supporting Asian-owned businesses ranks high on Crystal's list—and with good reason. About 10 years ago, Crystal and her musician brother, Jeffrey, co-founded and started the TikTok-famous brand Real Coco. The brand is devoted to sharing products made from coconuts and promoting a healthy plant-based lifestyle.

Crystal said one of—if not the most—important priorities for her brand was supporting Asian workers, and she and her team gave a lot of thought to the best way to do it. The answer they came up with? Working directly with farmers across Asia—and paying them fairly. "All of our farmers are in Thailand and Vietnam," she said. "We pay 15% higher than the highest farmers in Vietnam."

Shop Real Coco at Amazon

2. Rely on the color red for good fortune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgTnu_0fnuLQ7e00
According to Crystal Kung Minkoff, one way to celebrate AAPI is with a red wallet like this one. Longchamp / Saks Fifth Avenue

"The color red is extremely important in [Chinese culture]. Red defines good luck [and] prosperity. So, I always have something red touching me. My wallet is red—and it's funny because [in] Chinese [culture] we talk a lot about wealth. But actually [wealth means] abundance, and abundance [steams from your] money to your health to your family; so, [really] the wealth is equivalent to an abundance—and having red [is believed] to attack said abundance," says Crystal.

It's true, this red wallet might not be Crystal's jaw-dropping $95,000 Birkin bag, but it still reflects her effortlessly chic style. Simple and understated, the wallet's signature drummed grain and refined textured leather construction evokes the brand's leather-working heritage, which is definitely worth the investment.

Shop the Longchamp Le Foulonné Continental Snap Wallet at Saks Fifth Avenue for $250

3. Embrace Chinese culture from the comfort of your own kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1VmR_0fnuLQ7e00
According to Crystal Kung Minkoff, this dumpling-making kit is essential this AAPI Heritage Month. Amazon

Crystal is known for her love of entertaining on a budget and cooking, and her true passion lies in the kitchen. Instagram followers often see Crystal whipping up various go-to recipes on Instagram with her #CrystalInTheKitchen projects, and even witness her eating Chinese food almost every day during AAPI Month.

Follow her lead and recreate her signature dumpling dish with this seven-piece set. Regardless if you are a beginner or an expert, this all-inclusive kit has everything you'll need to mold and make dumplings with ease and simplicity.

Shop the DOXILA Dumplings Makers at Amazon for $19

4. Level up your skincare routine with warming ingredient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2vbw_0fnuLQ7e00
This AAPI Heritage Month put an emphasis on your skincare routine with warming ingredients that Crystal Kung Minkoff swears by. Violet Grey / Dr. Barbra Strum / Dermstore

"Keeping warm is how you keep your body in balance and there are foods that you can eat that are warming. We think ginger warms our body and [while] there's all these concepts of pH balance, we're really [talking about] eating foods that keep our interior body and our blood warm.There are warming foods that we believe warm the blood and keeps your circulation high and keeps your skin young," says Crystal.

In addition to eating warming ingredients, try incorporating them in your skincare. Start with SKN By LH Goji Berry Cleanser , which gently cleans impurities without stripping or drying skin. Gravitate toward Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Rescue Ampoule . Lastly, finish with Dr. Strum's Brightening Serum .

5. Top off every AAPI celebration with Crystal's personal touch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDAk_0fnuLQ7e00
Add Crystal Kung Minkoff's signature touch by reaching for these monogrammable bags from the Little Market this AAPI. The Little Market

For celebrations, Crystal said she loves putting a gift bag under everyone's chair—steal her monogrammed style with customizable gift bags from The Little Market. Available in small, medium and large sizes, The Little Market's handmade, water-resistant gift bags are durable and perfect for monogramming names or initials. Additionally, each purchase supports fair wages, skill development and training for artisan women in rural Bangladeshi communities.

Shop all custom gift bags at The Little Market from $14

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How Crystal Kung Minkoff celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

