ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dr. Nicole Saphier: Complete Failure That Our Public Health System Is Not Standing Up Against Schools Reinstating Mask Mandates

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Nicole Saphier, Board Certified Medical Doctor, Senior Fox News Medical Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss rising concerns over an outbreak of the ‘monkeypox’ virus and reports of schools reinstating mask mandates on children. Dr. Saphier reacted to school reinstating mask mandates by saying,....

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 25

blueeyedgirl
3d ago

It’s all about our children needing to learn how to be controlled.. so we can be China!!

Reply(1)
27
tbone
3d ago

they are just conditioning the next generation of sheep. parents need to step up now

Reply
17
Related
Nature.com

Evaluation of different types of face masks to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2: a modeling study

We expanded a published mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission with complex, age-structured transmission and with laboratory-derived source and wearer protection efficacy estimates for a variety of face masks to estimate their impact on COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in the United States. The model was also improved to allow realistic age-structured transmission with a pre-specified R0 of transmission, and to include more compartments and parameters, e.g. for groups such as detected and undetected asymptomatic infectious cases who mask up at different rates. When masks are used at typically-observed population rates of 80% for those"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years and 60% for those"‰<"‰65Â years, face masks are associated with 69% (cloth) to 78% (medical procedure mask) reductions in cumulative COVID-19 infections and 82% (cloth) to 87% (medical procedure mask) reductions in related deaths over a 6-month timeline in the model, assuming a basic reproductive number of 2.5. If cloth or medical procedure masks' source control and wearer protection efficacies are boosted about 30% each to 84% and 60% by cloth over medical procedure masking, fitters, or braces, the COVID-19 basic reproductive number of 2.5 could be reduced to an effective reproductive number"‰â‰¤"‰1.0, and from 6.0 to 2.3 for a variant of concern similar to delta (B.1.617.2). For variants of concern similar to omicron (B.1.1.529) or the sub-lineage BA.2, modeled reductions in effective reproduction number due to similar high quality, high prevalence mask wearing is more modest (to 3.9 and 5.0 from an R0"‰="‰10.0 and 13.0, respectively). None-the-less, the ratio of incident risk for masked vs. non-masked populations still shows a benefit of wearing masks even with the higher R0 variants.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Dangerous meningococcal outbreak at Queensland high school strikes down two students and a teacher

A Catholic girls school in Queensland has become a transmission site for the potentially deadly meningococcal disease, putting two people in hospital. Two students and a teacher from the senior school at St Mary's Catholic College in Cairns contracted the disease, with the school saying that the pair in hospital were in a stable condition and not in the ICU.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Saphier
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Cdc#Mandates#Masking#The Guy Benson Show
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS News

Bill Gates says he has COVID-19

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. "I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," Gates wrote. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Why some of Biden's top doctors are wearing masks in "low" COVID areas

Two of the Biden administration's top doctors now say they are now choosing to wear masks indoors even in communities officially deemed to have "low" levels of COVID-19. "I've been masking more, partially because I've really had engagements that I've really wanted to get to, and didn't want to have to cancel," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Company hid problems with COVID vaccines from FDA

Evidence of quality control problems was hidden by a company contracted by the U.S. government to produce hundreds of millions of COVID vaccine doses, a new House committee report shows. It noted that Emergent BioSolutions didn't disclose the issues at its Bayview plant in Baltimore to U.S. Food and Drug...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Fox News

748K+
Followers
158K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy