Just one day after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, some asked that ABC’s hit show “Abbott Elementary” tackle the subject. “Abbott Elementary,” which recently finished its first season to rave reviews, is a sitcom that centers on a Title IX elementary school in Philadelphia. Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator and star, said many have asked her to address school shootings, and she responded with a firm “No.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO