I was disheartened after reading about the constant crimes against Sikhs in Richmond Hill, NY. A 70-year-old Sikh man from India who was visiting family here in the U.S. was attacked on April 4, when he was punched unprovoked in the nose causing him to fall to the ground. He suffered a broken nose and more visible bruises. It is clear that it was a hate crime since the perpetrator did not steal anything from the elderly Sikh man and his intention was only to harm him.

QUEENS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO