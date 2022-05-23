ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

‘I had to do what I had to do’: Grandmother fatally shoots intruder in Orange County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old woman said she had no choice but to shoot when a 38-year-old man who entered her Orange County home Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Morrison said she had just come inside after spending the day outside when a man, later identified as Ezequiel Rosario-Torres, walked into her living room on Bentwood Street, near East Colonial Drive and North Forsyth Road.

“I said, ‘Who are you, and what do you want?’” she said.

Morrison hit Rosario-Torres with a broom several times, but it had no effect on him, so she got her gun.

“I fired one shot above his head and said, ‘Back off dude or I’ll kill you,’ but he just kept coming, so I lowered the gun and I shot him,” she said.

Morrison said the man then walked a few steps before collapsing to the ground.

When deputies arrived, they began performing CPR on Rosario-Torres until paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Morrison said she didn’t know Rosario-Torres had died until detectives told her.

“I feel bad about it, but I’m trying to protect me,” she said.

Deputies said the case will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.

Orlando, FL
