New meat processing plant could be coming to South Boston

CHASE CITY — In late 2021, state officials announced the award of a $69 million Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant to the Southside Planning District Commission and EMPOWER Broadband for a combined grant and match total of $154 million. The project will provide world class broadband to thousands in Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties. And on Monday, May 16, EMPOWER Broadband’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for the substantial fiber construction project “hit the streets” to secure contractors to assist with the significant undertaking that will result in world class broadband access to thousands and thousands of Virginians in rural Southside communities.
