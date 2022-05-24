ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

New meat processing plant could be coming to South Boston

By Claire Galt
WSET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A new meat processing plant could be coming to a South Boston neighborhood, but some neighbors are divided over whether that's a good thing. Some are glad to see a business that could bring new jobs....

wset.com

WSET

Rivers could reach hazardous levels in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Rivers in Southwest Virginia could see potentially hazardous rises in water levels in the coming days, starting Tuesday. Appalachian Power issued warnings about water levels rising rapidly on the New River and Roanoke River beginning Tuesday, with water levels fluctuating in the days that follow.
ROANOKE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Empower issues $154 million RFP for broadband to thousands

CHASE CITY — In late 2021, state officials announced the award of a $69 million Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant to the Southside Planning District Commission and EMPOWER Broadband for a combined grant and match total of $154 million. The project will provide world class broadband to thousands in Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, and Mecklenburg Counties. And on Monday, May 16, EMPOWER Broadband’s Request for Proposals (RFP) for the substantial fiber construction project “hit the streets” to secure contractors to assist with the significant undertaking that will result in world class broadband access to thousands and thousands of Virginians in rural Southside communities.
CHASE CITY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

River District Golf & Social coming to Danville this fall

Residents of Danville and Southside Virginia will soon have a new option for local entertainment and food. A new concept, combining virtual golf with sports bar style dining, is making its way to downtown Danville. The brainchild of Richard Barrick and his business partners, River District Golf & Social is currently under construction, with plans to open in the early fall.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Repairs scheduled on Virginia Avenue

One lane of Virginia Avenue and the intersection of Seminole Drive and Virginia Avenue will be closed for an estimated eight days beginning June 6, a release from Henry County.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at RCATT building after faulty electrical outlet

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews were on scene for around two hours and thirty minutes Friday afternoon at the RCATT (Regional Center for Advanced Technology & Training) building along Slayton Avenue for a structure fire. According to the Danville Fire Department, a report of the structure fire came in at...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford firefighters save dog from creek embankment

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department came across quite the unusual scene recently: a 150-pound Saint Bernard dog stuck in a steep embankment in a creek, unable to stand. Firefighters jumped into action, to save "Beethoven." "Crews were able to reach the dog and place him in...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

The Roanoker closing its doors Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The day has come for The Roanoker to serve its last meal after eight decades in the Roanoke Valley. On Sunday, May 29, The Roanoker, a restaurant adored by many since 1941, will close permanently at the end of the day. In a statement to 10...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Bulldozers arrive at Creighton Court for demolition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Construction crews hired by Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will start demolishing buildings in the Creighton Court community next week. There were already fences, bulldozers and construction trucks on-site in preparation. Demolition will happen in three phases. Crews will get to work next week to start...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

'This isn't supposed to happen here,' Bedford community reacts to tornado

A community is left dealing with destruction. “It’s just hard to believe. This isn’t supposed to happen here,” said Jake Grove, a Bedford County resident. Jake Grove is one of many in our region. He was woken up by a tornado alert from his phone Friday morning.
covington.va.us

Nettleton/Old True Value Property Demolition

The City of Covington would like to make citizens and businesses aware that the City is working with Empire Salvage & Recycling Inc. to demolish the Nettleton/ Old True Value Property. The demolition commenced and will take place for 60-plus days. For the safety of the public please take caution and stay away from the property while it is being demoed. When traveling through that area, please use caution and have patience with crews at work.
COVINGTON, VA
theroanokestar.com

As Summer Approaches, Virginians Still Await Gas Tax Relief

As reported in The Roanoke Star, Virginia remains tied at all-time record high gas prices. When the article was posted on May 24, the average price for a gallon of gas in Roanoke was $4.35/gallon, up 12 cents from the previous week. As a reference, the price was $3.87 last month but only $2.88 last year.
WFXR

Friday fire leads to evacuation at RCATT in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A faulty outlet led to a fire at the Regional Center for Advanced Training and Technology (RCATT) in Danville Friday afternoon. The Danville Fire Department says units were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the RCATT building on Slayton Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Friday, May 27.   When […]
DANVILLE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Chris’s Coffee & Custard Delights Customers

Launching a business is never easy, especially in hard times. So, that makes the fact that both Advance Auto and the Texas Tavern were born in Roanoke during the Great Depression and flourish till today all the more remarkable. Fast forwarding to pandemic- and lockdown-stricken Roanoke on March 6, 2021,...
WDBJ7.com

Three shot at Halifax County party

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were found shot after a party along Golden Leaf Road in the northern area of Halifax County early Sunday morning. According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s 911 dispatch center received a report around 1:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the property. Crews determined a large party with around 200 people took place before it wound down and shots were fired by multiple people.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Several roads closed in Roanoke County following storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday evening’s storm closed several roads in Roanoke County and brought down trees as well as power lines. County officials also reported rising water in several areas. These roads were closed as of 7 p.m. Friday:. -6400 block of Bradshaw Rd. -Carlos Dr. -Bandy Rd...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

