New meat processing plant could be coming to South Boston

The City of Covington would like to make citizens and businesses aware that the City is working with Empire Salvage & Recycling Inc. to demolish the Nettleton/ Old True Value Property. The demolition commenced and will take place for 60-plus days. For the safety of the public please take caution and stay away from the property while it is being demoed. When traveling through that area, please use caution and have patience with crews at work.

COVINGTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO