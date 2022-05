A Calhoun man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly crashed into the Ruston Chevron & Subway on the North Service Road. Ruston Police responded to a single vehicle crash about 11:30 p.m. to find a damaged Ford pickup in the parking lot and damage to the wall and window of the store. The driver, Jimmy Joe Kinman, 40, said his foot slipped and when his truck bumped the curb, it scared him, causing him to hit the gas pedal and strike the building.

