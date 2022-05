The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District in St. Paul began this year's surveillance of mosquitoes and black flies and found mosquito numbers are low — for now. After trapping on May 16, the district found a lot of mosquito larvae in ponds and wetlands, but few adult mosquitoes. A map of the seven-country metro showed each trap captured less than 50 human-biting mosquitoes. Each trap is able to capture more than 1,000.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO